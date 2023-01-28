JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP)Dalvin White scored 15 points as Chattanooga beat East Tennessee State 73-64 on Saturday night.

White was 4 of 7 shooting, including 3 for 4 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Mocs (12-11, 4-6 Southern Conference). Sam Alexis added 12 points while shooting 5 of 8 from the field, and they also had seven rebounds. Jamal Johnson shot 3 for 12 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points.

Jalen Haynes led the way for the Buccaneers (8-15, 4-6) with 16 points. Jamarius Hairston added 13 points and 11 rebounds for East Tennessee State. In addition, Jaden Seymour finished with 12 points, eight rebounds and two blocks.

Chattanooga entered halftime up 33-32. Alexis paced the team in scoring in the first half with eight points. Chattanooga pulled off the victory after an 8-0 second-half run erased a three-point deficit and gave them the lead at 47-42 with 15:25 remaining in the half. White scored 10 second-half points.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.