MACOMB, Ill. (AP)Trenton Massner had 25 points in Western Illinois’ 90-72 victory over UT Rio Grande Valley on Saturday night.

Massner added six assists and three steals for the Leathernecks (4-4). Jesiah West added 18 points, five rebounds and three steals. Vuk Stevanic had 15 points.

The Vaqueros (5-4) were led by Justin Johnson, who posted 21 points. Will Johnston added 17 points and C.J. Jackson also had 12.

