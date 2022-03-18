Antonio Conte reminded Mikel Arteta of the postponed Arsenal-Tottenham clash ahead of Spurs’ home meeting with West Ham on Sunday.

Arteta hit out at the Premier League for their scheduling ahead of the trip to Aston Villa on Saturday, but Conte – whose side seventh in the table – was quick to respond.

Arsenal contentiously postponed the north London derby in January, citing a “depleted squad.”

Conte has not forgotten that ordeal.

“Arteta should remember the game postponed, Tottenham-Arsenal,” said Conte when asked about Arteta’s recent comments. “In general, I think my answer is enough. If someone wants to think about fair or unfair. We postponed the game, Tottenham-Arsenal.

“I don’t forget this. And it’s not right to speak about fair or unfair.”

West Ham, who are on the same points as Spurs and three behind fourth-placed Arsenal, eliminated Sevilla in the Europa League on Thursday, but David Moyes is prepared for a quick turnaround ahead of the London derby.

“We’re a resilient group of players and we hope that we’ll all be fine and we’ll go again,” he said. “I think an extra day would help anybody, but we’re pleased we’re in the Europa League and that we’ve qualified. I’d have taken that any day and now we’ll get ready for the Tottenham game.

“Where you finish in the league gets you the chance to qualify for Europe. It’s your bread and butter as far as I’m concerned. At the moment, we’ve got a big game coming up – it’s a hard game – and we know we’re going to be tested to the maximum.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Tottenham – Son Heung-min

Son has been involved in seven goals in his last seven Premier League home games (6 goals, 1 assist). Overall this season, he’s scored twice as many home league goals as any other Spurs player (8).

West Ham – Michail Antonio

Antonio has scored more Premier League goals against Tottenham than he has versus any other opponent in the competition (6). Three of his six strikes against them have been the winning goal in 1-0 victories, including in the reverse fixture this season.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Tottenham have lost five of their seven Premier League London derby matches this season (W2), last losing more in a single campaign back in 2004-05 (7). Spurs have earned fewer points than any other side in Premier League London derbies this season (6).

– West Ham have won three of their last four Premier League London derbies (L1), as many as they had in their previous 12 such games (D5 L4). Indeed, only Chelsea (18) have earned more points in Premier League London derbies this season than the Hammers (10).

– Tottenham have lost their last two Premier League games played on a Sunday, going down 2-0 against both Chelsea and Wolves. They’ve not lost three consecutive Sunday games since March 2012.

– Having taken 13 points from their first 15 available away from home in the Premier League this season (W4 D1), West Ham have won just eight points from their last 27 available on the road (W2 D2 L5).

– Harry Kane has scored eight goals in his six home league games for Tottenham against West Ham – it’s the most home goals he’s scored against a specific opponent in the competition.