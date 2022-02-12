West Ham United-Leicester City Preview

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers delivered some home truths as he bemoaned his side’s recent efforts ahead of a clash with West Ham on Sunday.

The Foxes have not won in the league since December 28 and most recently fell to a 2-0 loss at Liverpool that leaves them in 12th.

Rodgers has openly admitted on numerous occasions that his team have been below par, and he once again did so as he criticised their performance at Anfield.

“They know I am always clear with them,” Rodgers said. “I will never say anything to you guys they don’t hear.

“My interests are always about the team and making them the best they can be and sometimes that’s telling them what they don’t want to hear

“Sometimes every now and then it’s good to be harsh, I don’t want to waste their time and my own time.

“They know after the weekend they are very important games. We have reflected on it.”

West Ham, meanwhile, remain a point clear in fourth as they continued their unlikely push for Champions League qualification with a 1-0 win over Watford last game.

But much of Hammers boss David Moyes’ focus was on Rodgers as he defended his fellow manager.

“I don’t believe Brendan Rodgers could be under pressure because he’s ultimately one of the best coaches and young managers certainly in the Premier League, but if you’re talking in Europe, Brendan Rodgers would be one of the elite managers,” Moyes said.

“I’ve got to say I hope we keep his bad run of form going at the moment. I hope we can try and add to it, but I think Leicester are a really good team, they’ve got some top players and we’re very aware of the difficulty the game poses.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Leicester City – Patson Daka

Patson Daka has scored in four of his five home Premier League appearances so far, netting once in each game. He has scored in all three home starts and could be the seventh player in Premier League history to score in his first four, and second to do so in any as months, after Southampton’s Armando Broja.

West Ham – Jarrod Bowen

Jarrod Bowen has been involved in more goals in all competitions than any other West Ham player this season (19 – 11 goals, 8 assists). The last Englishman to score more than Bowen’s 11 in a single campaign with the Hammers as a top-flight club was Carlton Cole in 2008-09 (12).

KEY OPTA FACTS

·Leicester won their last three home Premier League games in 2021 but have won neither of their two in 2022 (D1 L1), despite going ahead in both games. They had only dropped points in three of their previous 17 league games at the King Power when taking the lead (W14 L3).

·West Ham have lost four of their last seven Premier League away games (W2 D1), as many as they had in their previous 20 on the road before this (W12 D4).

·West Ham have made fewer changes to their starting XI than any other side in the Premier League this season (28). They’ve named an unchanged side on eight occasions this term (a league-high), only doing so more often in a single campaign in the competition in 1993-94 (13) and 2008-09 (12).

·West Ham’s Michail Antonio has been involved in five goals in his last five Premier League appearances against Leicester (4 goals, 1 assist), including two goals and an assist in the Hammers’ 4-1 win in the reverse fixture this season.

·Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers has lost each of his last three meetings with David Moyes in all competitions – the only managers he’s lost four in a row against in his career are Alex Ferguson (2011-2013) and Carlo Ancelotti (2014-2020).