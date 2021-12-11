West Ham United-Burnley Preview

West Ham manager David Moyes credited Sean Dyche’s alternate style of play as the Hammers prepare to travel to Burnley.

The Hammers recorded a 3-2 victory over Chelsea in their last league outing and sit fourth in the Premier League.

However, much of Moyes’ focus was on his opposite number Dyche as the West Ham boss explained he is expecting a tough test at Turf Moor.

“It’s a difficult place to get a result, but we played well there last year and I hope we do the same on Sunday,” Moyes said.

“I think Sean has done a brilliant job, he has not had great resources and picked up players from lower leagues and moulded them into how he wants to play. If football was only played one way by every team it would be a boring sport.

“It is exciting because of the unpredictability and the different styles and so having different styles is what we want. If it was all the same people would turn off.”

Burnley are three points adrift of safety after a 1-0 loss against fellow strugglers Newcastle United but Dyche remains proud of his players this term.

“There is a real authenticity to the way that we work here, and the players can take a lot of credit from that, and I am proud of the work that they have put in,” Dyche said.

“We trust that we have a group of players that we know can deliver, and they know when to deliver, and now it’s just about finding the moment and finding the balance.

“I think the players know that they have to make things happen rather than to wait for them to happen, we are trying to be proactive, and we want to go in the right direction all of the time, and they are aware of it.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Burnley – Chris Wood

Chris Wood has scored seven goals in eight Premier League games against West Ham, more than he has versus any other side. The New Zealander has scored in all four of his appearances against the Hammers at Turf Moor in the competition.

West Ham – Manuel Lanzini

Manuel Lanzini has scored two goals in his last three Premier League appearances for West Ham, as many as he had in his previous 57 in the competition.

KEY OPTA FACTS

·Burnley have scored six goals in their last two home Premier League games – 3-1 vs Brentford, 3-3 vs Crystal Palace – as many as in their previous 11 at Turf Moor. The Clarets haven’t scored 3+ goals in three consecutive home top-flight matches since September 1967, one of which was a 3-3 draw with West Ham.

·West Ham have lost their last two away Premier League games, last losing more consecutively in a run of seven between December 2019 and June 2020.

·No side has dropped more points from winning positions in the Premier League this season than Burnley (14), while West Ham have won nine points from behind so far this term, with only Everton earning more (10).

·Burnley have picked up just one win from their last 17 Premier League games (D7 L9), with the Clarets failing to score on nine occasions in that run. In fact, six of their 14 goals scored over these 17 matches have come in their last two games at Turf Moor.

·Only Liverpool (23) have scored more second half goals in the Premier League than West Ham this season (19), while only Norwich (3) have netted fewer after half-time than Burnley (5).