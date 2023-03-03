David Moyes has heaped praise on Brighton and Hove Albion ahead of West Ham’s meeting with their “bogey team” at the Amex Stadium on Saturday.

Brighton have enjoyed another impressive Premier League campaign, with head coach Roberto De Zerbi picking up from where Graham Potter left off in September.

The Seagulls have taken only one point from their past two matches, but they are eighth in the table and are also through to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

Next up is the visit of West Ham, whom they have yet to lose to in 11 Premier League encounters, winning five of those and drawing six.

“I think we’ve all been impressed with Brighton over many years because of their build, their model,” Moyes said ahead of their latest meeting. “Credit to Brighton as a football club and how they’ve done it. Not everybody does it the same, but how Brighton are doing it is a very good job.

“Brighton have been a bit of a bogey team for us, so we need to try and overcome that. Our away form has been disappointing, but we’ve also had some draws.”

West Ham exited the FA Cup to a late Manchester United turnaround in midweek, but a 4-0 win over Nottingham Forest in their last league game lifted them into 16th place.

They will now look to end their hoodoo against Brighton, who will be without boss De Zerbi after he was handed a one-match ban for his red card against Fulham last month.

De Zerbi, who confronted referee Darren England in the tunnel area, does not believe being absent from the touchline will impact his players.

“The players know what to do. I’m lucky to be a coach of this squad,” he said. “It is not a problem for them if I’m not on the bench, though I prefer of course to stay on the bench.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Brighton – Danny Welbeck

Welbeck has gone four games without a goal in all competitions after firing a blank in the FA Cup win over Stoke, but this is the perfect fixture for the striker to find some form. The ex-England international, who may well start among the substitutes, has scored six goals in all competitions for West Ham – against no side does he have a better record.

West Ham – Jarrod Bowen

Bowen has been involved in four goals in his past five Premier League games – two goals and two assists – which is twice as many as his first 19 appearances this season. With Gareth Southgate soon to announce his squad for England’s fixtures later this month, Bowen could do with extending his good form this weekend.

MATCH PREDICTION – BRIGHTON WIN

– West Ham’s 11 games without a win against Brighton in the Premier League is both their worst such return against any side in the competition’s history and Albion’s best.

– Indeed, the Irons have not so much as kept a clean sheet against Brighton in the competition, though they have failed to score on only one of their five visits to the Amex Stadium.

– The sides have drawn six of those previous meetings and another close match is anticipated, but Brighton have been far superior to West Ham this term and look good value to claim all three points.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Brighton 38.9 per cent

West Ham 31.8 per cent

Draw 29.3 per cent