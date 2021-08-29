Wendle slam, 6 RBIs; Rays finish 18-1 vs Orioles this year

BALTIMORE (AP)Joey Wendle hit a pair of homers, including a grand slam, and drove in six runs to lead the Tampa Bay Rays over the Baltimore Orioles 12-8 Sunday for a three-game sweep.

Austin Meadows and Jordan Luplow also homered for Tampa Bay, which finished 18-1 against Baltimore this year. The AL East-leading Rays have beaten Baltimore 12 straight times, tying a franchise record they set against the Orioles in 2008.

Ryan Mountcastle tied a career high with four hits, including his 24th home run for the Orioles. Jorge Mateo and Cedric Mullins also homered.

With the Rays leading 6-4 in the seventh inning, Wendle broke open the gamewhen he hit a 1-1 pitch from Paul Fry over the right-field fence for his third career grand slam. Wendle had gone 50 games without a homer before hitting two in consecutive at-bats.

Tampa Bay scored 10 or more runs against Baltimore six times.

Chris Archer made just his second start since April 10 for the Rays after being sidelined with a forearm injury. Archer had to leave his previous outing in the second inning on Aug. 22 against the Yankees because of a hip issue. He managed to throw four innings, allowing two runs with four hits and six strikeouts.

JT Chargois (5-0) picked up his second consecutive win in relief.

The Rays took an early 2-0 lead against Orioles rookie starter Spenser Watkins (2-7) on a pair of RBI singles by Randy Arozarena and Wendle.

Baltimore cut the lead to 2-1 in the bottom half of the inning on a run-scoring single by Austin Hays.

Luplow answered in the second with a towering, solo home run off the left-field foul pole.

Mountcastle pulled the Orioles to within 3-2 with a solo homer to left, prompting Archer to throw his glove down in frustration.

Meadows extended the lead to 5-2 with a two-run shot in the sixth. Wendle followed with another homerover the right-field scoreboard that ended Watkins’ afternoon.

Watkins has allowed 36 runs and 49 hits over his last seven starts (30 2/3 innings).

IMPRESSIVE STREAK

Rays shortstop Wander Franco went 2 for 4 and has reached base in 29 straight games, the longest active streak in the majors and the longest by a rookie in club history.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rays: DH Nelson Cruz and INF Yandy Diaz got the day off but were available off the bench.

Orioles: RHP Hunter Harvey (lat strain) has made three rehab appearances with Triple-A Norfolk but isn’t ready to be activated. ”He had a little bit of soreness after his last outing,” manager Brandon Hyde said today.

UP NEXT

Rays: RHP Luis Patino (3-3, 4.53 ERA) will start the series opener Monday night at home against the Red Sox after getting pushed back a day. Patino has thrown 81 innings between the Rays and Triple-A Durham this season, compared to just 17 1/3 last season.

Orioles: RHP Chris Ellis (1-0, 3.86 ERA) will make his second start for the Orioles against Toronto on Monday night. He was claimed off waivers from the Rays on Aug. 20.

—

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports