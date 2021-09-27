Welch, Joiner, Holy Cross highlight FCS Week 4 award winners

(Stats Perform) – Samford’s Liam Welch, Western Illinois’ Darius Joiner, Southeast Missouri’s Kenny Doak and William & Mary’s Darius Wilson were selected Monday as the Stats Perform FCS National Players of the Week for Week 4 games ending on Sunday.

In addition, Holy Cross earned FCS National Team of the Week.

The five honorees plus honorable mention selections:

NATIONAL OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Liam Welch, Samford, QB, Grad, 6-2, 208, Augusta, Georgia

Welch set Southern Conference records for passing yards (582) and total offensive yards (655) in a 55-48 overtime loss to then-No. 15 ETSU. He also set school records for completions (56) and attempts (73), a 76.7 percent accuracy that included three touchdowns and one interception against a defense that had allowed an average of only 7.7 points in its first three games. Welch rushed for 73 yards on 10 carries and scored on a two-point conversion.

Honorable Mention: Eric Barriere, QB, Eastern Washington; Grant Breneman, QB, Colgate; Korey Bridy, RB/PK, VMI; Jack Chambers, QB, Charleston Southern; Jack Cook, QB, Dayton; Cameron Crayton, WR, Georgetown; Tim DeMorat, QB, Fordham; Westin Elliott, QB, Merrimack; Felix Harper, QB, Alcorn State; Geno Hess, RB, Eastern Kentucky; Quay Holmes, RB, ETSU; Keon Howard, QB, UT Martin; Tyler Hudson, WR, Central Arkansas; Isaiah Ifanse, RB, Montana State; Ryan McDaniel, WR, North Carolina Central; Eric Schmid, QB, Sam Houston; Lindsey Scott, QB, Nicholls; Jason Shelley, QB, Missouri State; Rogan Wells, QB, Western Carolina

NATIONAL DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Darius Joiner, Western Illinois, S, Sr., 6-2, 200, Roanoke, Alabama

The Jacksonville State transfer posted his fourth straight game with double-digit tackles – this time totaling 23 for the third-highest total of the FCS season – as Western Illinois rallied to beat Youngstown State 38-35, ending an 11-game road losing streak. He had 14 solo tackles, and his sixth and final tackle of the fourth quarter ended YSU’s last possession with just under two minutes left. WIU overcame a 35-7 deficit to record the biggest comeback win in a Missouri Valley Football Conference game.

Honorable Mention: Jacob Dobbs, LB, Holy Cross; Xander Gagnon, LB, Northern Colorado; Keyron Kinsler Jr., DB, Alcorn State; Ben Mathiasmeier, DB, Columbia; Jordan Miles, DE, Eastern Illinois; William McRainey, LB, Gardner-Webb; Billy Shaeffer, LB, Lafayette; Stone Snyder, LB, VMI; Rodney Thomas II, SS, Yale

NATIONAL SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Kenny Doak, Southeast Missouri, PK, Grad, 5-10, 200, Perkasie, Pennsylvania

Doak’s career-high 17 points were the season high in the FCS, and he outscored Tennessee State in Southeast Missouri’s 47-14 Ohio Valley Conference win. He was 4-for-4 on field goals, connecting from 33, 40, 39 and 45 yards, and made all five of his PAT attempts. Doak also averaged 54 yards on four kickoffs with one touchback.

Honorable Mention: Jamal Cooney, PR, Dartmouth; David Gelb, P, Maine; Ryan Kost, P, Monmouth; Austin Martins, DL, Valparaiso; Montrell Washington, WR/RS, Samford

NATIONAL FRESHMAN PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Darius Wilson, William & Mary, QB, Fr., 6-3, 185, New York

A true freshman, Wilson accounted for 293 yards of total offense and three touchdowns as William & Mary won 34-31 at Elon in a CAA Football opener. He was 14 of 20 for 198 yards and his first two collegiate touchdown passes with two interceptions, and rushed for a team-high 95 yards and a TD on 13 carries. The Tribe (3-1) have a three-game winning streak for the first time since 2015 and are off to their best start since 2014.

Honorable Mention: Andrew Body, QB, Texas Southern; Andrew Brown, PK, North Carolina A&T; Demeatric Crenshaw, QB, Youngstown State; J.J. Davis, RB, Norfolk State; Zevi Eckhaus, QB, Bryant; Greg Eggleston Jr., DB, Tarleton; Aamir Hall, CB, Richmond; Chris Pepe, DE, Dayton; Zoe Roberts, WR, UT Martin

NATIONAL TEAM OF THE WEEK

Holy Cross: 45-15 win at then-No. 20 Monmouth

The two-time defending Patriot League champion added to an already impressive list of road wins by routing the two-time defending Big South champion. Tenio Ayeni caught touchdowns from both Matthew Sluka and Marco Siderman while the Crusaders built a 28-0 halftime lead. Linebacker Jacob Dobbs had 12 tackles and three sacks.

Honorable Mention: Eastern Kentucky (35-27 win over then-No. 19 Austin Peay); Mercer (24-3 win at Furman); Princeton (63-0 win over Stetson); Mercer (24-3 win at Furman); UT Martin (34-31 win at then-No. 9 Jacksonville State)