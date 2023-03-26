COLLEGE BASKETBALL

The Final Four of the men’s NCAA Tournament is set with UConn, Florida Atlantic, San Diego State and Miami traveling to Houston next week to play for the national title.

Florida Atlantic, San Diego State and Miami will be making their first appearances at college basketball’s grand finale, the first time since 1970 that three first-timers all showed up in the same year.

There will be no No. 1 seed at the Final Four for the first time since 2011. Instead, there will be a 9 seed in Florida Atlantic, a pair of 5 seeds in SDSU and Miami, and a 4 seed in UConn. The combined seed total of the four teams is 23, the second-highest total since the seeding began in 1979. This marks the first time that not a single top-3 seed made it.

The matchups for Saturday: San Diego State against FAU, in a not-so-classic 5-vs-9 matchup. In the later game, it’s the Hurricanes as 5 1/2-point underdogs against UConn, which is the prohibitive favorite according to FanDuel Sportsbook, at minus-135, to bring a fifth national title home.

In the women’s tournament, two No. 1 seeds are still playing.

LSU has completed its rapid rise with Kim Mulkey, reaching the Final Four in its second season under the former Baylor coach. The Tigers are in the Final Four for the first time in 15 years after beating Miami 54-42. Iowa’s Caitlin Clark put on quite a show for the No. 2 seed Hawkeyes in Seattle, finishing with 41 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds in a 97-83 win over fifth-seeded Louisville. Iowa is in the Final Four for the first time in 30 years.

No. 1 South Carolina (35-0) faces No. 2 Maryland (28-6) and No. 1 Virginia Tech (30-4) takes on No. 3 Ohio State (28-7) on Monday night to determine the final two spots in the Final Four.

PRO BASKETBALL

LOS ANGELES (AP)LeBron James says two doctors recommended season-ending surgery on a torn tendon in his right foot, but he has decided to finish out the season on the court with the Los Angeles Lakers.

James returned to the Lakers on Sunday after a month-long absence with what he revealed was a significant tendon injury. He wasn’t in the starting lineup for only the second time in his 20-year NBA career, but still led the Lakers with 19 points in their 118-108 loss to the Chicago Bulls.

The NBA’s career scoring leader hadn’t played since Feb. 26, when he complained of right foot soreness after a win at Dallas. James considered surgery after getting the sobering diagnosis, but his teammates’ outstanding play down the stretch and his own inner determination contributed to his decision to keep playing. James also said his doctors told him that he was “healing faster than anybody they’ve seen before with the injury.”

GOLF

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – Sam Burns is the final winner of the Dell Match Play, and it was a dud of an ending.

After so much excitement over four days at Austin Country Club, Burns beat Cameron Young in just 13 holes. The 6-and-5 victory is the second-largest margin over 18 holes in this tournament. There wasn’t much Young could do against a guy who made eight birdies over his last 10 holes.

The big excitement was Sunday morning. Burns narrowly escaped defending champion Scottie Scheffler in 21 holes. Young was 2 down to Rory McIlroy when he rallied to win in 19 holes.

GOLD CANYON, Ariz. (AP) – Celine Boutier of France beat Georgia Hall of England with a birdie on the first playoff hole Sunday to win the LPGA Drive on Championship.

Boutier forced a playoff by making a testy birdie putt at the par-5 18th to close out a 4-under 68, matching Hall (65) at 20-under 268 in the LPGA’s first full-field event of the season.

Playing the 18th hole again, neither golfer found the green with their second shot of the playoff. Boutier, chipping from nearly the same spot as she did in regulation short and right of the green, pitched to about 4 feet. Meanwhile, Hall hit her second shot into a greenside bunker, blasted beyond the hole and failed to convert her birdie effort. That set the stage for Boutier’s winning birdie putt.

PUNTA CANA, Dominican Republic (AP) – Matt Wallace of England won his first PGA Tour title at the Corales Punta Cana Championship.

Wallace ran off four straight birdies down the stretch on the Corales course at Punta Cana and closed with two solid pars for a 6-under 66. He was on the putting green when Nicolai Hojgaard, the 22-year-old from Denmark playing on a sponsor exemption, had a 20-foot birdie putt on the 18th that would have forced a playoff. The putt just missed on the low side, giving the Dane a 68.

Wallace, already a four-time winner on the European tour, finished at 19-under 269 in winning in his 80th career start on the PGA Tour.

SOCCER

LONDON (AP) – Antonio Conte has left his position as Tottenham manager by mutual agreement, the Premier League club said Sunday.

The Italian’s assistant, Cristian Stellini, has been appointed acting head coach for the rest of the season.

The announcement comes just over a week after Conte delivered a post-match rant in which he accused the team’s players of being “selfish” and also took aim at the club’s ownership.

Conte was in charge of Tottenham for 16 months but was unable to end its trophy drought stretching back to 2008. His tenure ended in an undignified way, with his outburst after the 3-3 draw at Southampton making his departure almost inevitable. His contract was due to expire at the end of the season.

AUTO RACING

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – Tyler Reddick scored his first victory with new team 23XI Racing by holding on over multiple late restarts to win in triple overtime Sunday at Circuit of the Americas, the first road course race on this year’s NASCAR schedule.

Reddick’s victory was the first of the year for Toyota and his first since joining the team co-owned by Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan. It was Reddick’s fourth career Cup Series win, third on a road course. Reddick won a year ago at Road America and on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in his final season with Richard Childress Racing.

The race had eight cautions for 17 laps and went to three overtimes and seven laps past the scheduled distance.

Kyle Busch, who pushed Reddick through the final three restarts, finished second in the Chevrolet for RCR that became available to the two-time Cup champion when Reddick jumped to 23XI.

HOCKEY

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) – Tereza Vanisova scored 4:23 into overtime, and the Premier Hockey Federation’s Isobel Cup is heading to Canada for the first time in its eight-year history following the Toronto Six’s 4-3 win over the Minnesota Whitecaps on Sunday night.

The Six won the title while making their first championship game appearance in three seasons of existence. And they reached the Isobel Cup final by winning their final two games to beat the Connecticut Whale 2-1 in a best-of-three semifinal series.