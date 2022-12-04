COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Georgia, Michigan, TCU and Ohio State were selected Sunday to play in the College Football Playoff, giving the Big Ten multiple programs in the four-team field for the first time.

Top-ranked and reigning champion Georgia and fourth-seeded Ohio State will meet Dec. 31 at the Peach Bowl in Atlanta. Second-seeded Michigan and third-ranked TCU, the lone first-timer in the final four, will play at the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona, the same day.

The national championship game is Jan. 9 at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, California, and it could be a rematch of rivals Ohio State and Michigan in what will soon be Big Ten country as the conference expands. The Buckeyes and Wolverines have never played outside of their annual regular-season game in a bitter rivalry that dates to 1902.

Georgia, Michigan, TCU and Ohio State were the top four in the final Associated Press college football poll of the regular season.

The rest of the New Year’s Six bowls were also set:

– Tennessee vs. Clemson in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30.

– Alabama vs. Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl on Dec. 31.

– Tulane vs. USC in the Cotton Bowl on Jan. 2.

– Utah vs. Penn State in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 2.

BOULDER, Colo. (AP)Deion Sanders is taking over as head coach at Colorado, bringing his charisma and larger-than-life persona to a beleaguered Pac-12 program that’s plunged to the bottom of college football.

The deal was announced Saturday night by athletic director Rick George.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer has been at Jackson State, a historically Black college that plays in the NCAA’s second tier of Division I, since 2020. Sanders has guided the Tigers to consecutive Southwestern Athletic Conference titles.

The Tigers beat Southern in the SWAC championship game Saturday in Jackson, Mississippi, and a few hours later Colorado announced he was coming to Boulder.

Sanders told his team after the game he had accepted another job but intended to coach Jackson State in the Celebration Bowl for historically Black colleges on Dec. 17 in Atlanta against North Carolina Central.

PRO FOOTBALL

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) – San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will miss the rest of the season after breaking his left foot in a 33-17 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

Garoppolo got up slowly after being sacked by Jerome Baker and Jaelan Phillips on third down on San Francisco’s first drive. The NFC West-leading Niners ruled him out for at least the rest of the game, and coach Kyle Shanahan announced that Garoppolo’s foot was broken after the game.

Rookie Brock Purdy came into the game to replace Garoppolo to start the second drive and threw two touchdown passes.

BASEBALL

SAN DIEGO (AP) – Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens and Curt Schilling were passed over by a Baseball Hall of Fame committee that elected former slugger Fred McGriff to Cooperstown on Sunday.

It was the first time that Bonds, Clemens and Schilling had faced a Hall committee since their 10th and final appearances on the Baseball Writers’ Association of America ballot. Bonds and Clemens have been accused of using performance-enhancing drugs, and support for Schilling dropped after he made hateful remarks toward Muslims, transgender people, reporters and others.

McGriff hit .284 with 493 homers and 1,550 RBIs over 19 seasons with six big league teams. The first baseman was a five-time All-Star and helped Atlanta win the 1995 World Series.

The 59-year-old McGriff received unanimous support from the 16 members of the contemporary baseball era committee – comprised of Hall members, executives and writers.

SOCCER

SAO PAULO (AP) – Two daughters and one grandson of Brazilian soccer great Pele said the three-time World Cup winner has been hospitalized since Tuesday to treat a respiratory infection aggravated by COVID-19. They added that the 82-year-old is under no imminent risk of death.

Kely and Flavia Nascimento and Arthur Arantes do Nascimento said in an interview aired Sunday night that Pele, who is also undergoing chemotherapy in his fight against cancer, is expected to leave the Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo once he fully recovers from the respiratory infection. Neither the family nor the hospital have any predictions in that regard.

SALEM, Va. (AP) – Julianne Sitch became the first woman to coach a men’s soccer team to an NCAA championship, guiding the University of Chicago to the Division III title.

Chicago beat Williams College 2-0 on Saturday for the Maroons’ first NCAA men’s soccer title. The title capped an undefeated season (22-0-1) in Sitch’s first year as head coach.

GOLF

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) – Viktor Hovland won the Hero World Challenge with more excitement than he needed Sunday, ending it with a 20-foot bogey putt on the final hole for a 3-under 69 to join tournament host Tiger Woods as the only back-to-back winners.

Hovland had a two-shot lead on the 18th when his 6-iron from the slope above a bunker turned hard left and into the water. He took a penalty drop and hit a full wedge to about 20 feet for a chance to save bogey.

Scottie Scheffler was in the sandy area right of the green, and his chip ran hard over the lip and settled 10 feet away, giving him a par putt to force a playoff if Hovland missed.

Hovland finished at 16-under 272 and won $1 million. The victory is unofficial, but the world ranking points pushed him up three spots to No. 9.

Scheffler bogeyed the last hole for a 68 to finish two back. He needed to win to return to No. 1 in the world, at least for a few weeks.

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) – Adrian Meronk of Poland capped off a big weekend with a 35-foot eagle putt on the final hole for a 4-under 66 and a five-shot victory Sunday in the Australian Open for his second European tour title.

Meronk went 63-66 on the weekend and quickly overcame 54-hole leader Adam Scott. He became the first European winner of golf’s fifth-oldest championship since Rory McIlroy in 2013. Scott closed with a 72 to finish alone in second, five shots behind.

Women’s British Open champion Ashleigh Buhai held off late challenges from Grace Kim and Jiyai Shin to win the Women’s Australian Open. The men’s and women’s tournaments were held concurrently at Victoria Golf Club with equal prize money.

JOHANNESBURG (AP) – Thriston Lawrence held on to win his home South African Open with a 2-over 74 at the Blair Atholl course Sunday. Lawrence won by a stroke at 16-under 272.

SKIING

BEAVER CREEK, Colo. (AP) – Aleksander Aamodt Kilde again shook off whatever after-effects he might have been feeling from a bout with the flu and again beat reigning overall World Cup champion Marco Odermatt, claiming victory in a super-G on Sunday.

Following up on a win in a downhill on the same mountain Saturday, Kilde finished the Birds of Prey super-G course in 1 minute, 10.73 seconds by showcasing smooth, clean skiing, never off-balance, never out of control. He blew a kiss to the crowd after his run.

Kilde, a 30-year-old from Norway who is dating American ski racer Mikaela Shiffrin, finished 0.20 seconds ahead of Odermatt, who is Swiss.

LAKE LOUISE, Alberta (AP) – Corinne Suter picked up her first Lake Louise victory by winning a World Cup super-G race Sunday, while Sofia Goggia’s winning streak on the mountain ended with a fifth-place finish.

Suter, a 28-year-old from Switzerland who won the downhill at the Beijing Olympics in February, edged Cornelia Huetter of Austria by 0.02 seconds.

Goggia of Italy won downhills Friday and Saturday.

WATER POLO

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) – Nikolaos Papanikolaou had seven goals, Roberto Valera gave California the lead with 41 seconds left and the Golden Bears beat Southern California 13-12 on Sunday for their second straight NCAA men’s water polo title.

Cal (23-2) beat the Trojans (20-7) by an identical score last season when Papanikolaou had a field block in the closing seconds to preserve the win. It was the Golden Bears record 16th championship and they improved to 7-1 against USC when playing for the title.