BASEBALL

NEW YORK (AP)Joe Musgrove brushed off chants of ”Cheater!” after a bizarre spot check by umpires on the mound, pitching his hometown San Diego Padres into the next round of the playoffs with seven innings of one-hit ball in a 6-0 victory over the New York Mets.

Trent Grisham hit an RBI single and made a terrific catch in center field that helped the Padres take the best-of-three National League wild-card series 2-1. Austin Nola and Juan Soto each had a two-run single.

San Diego advanced to face the top-seeded Los Angeles Dodgers in a best-of-five Division Series beginning Tuesday – ensuring the Padres will play in front of their home fans in the postseason for the first time in 16 years when they return to Petco Park for Game 3.

CLEVELAND (AP) – Rookie Oscar Gonzalez broke up the longest scoreless postseason game in major league history with a leadoff home run in the 15th inning, giving the Cleveland Guardians a 1-0 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday and a two-game Wild Card Series sweep.

Gonzalez drove a 1-0 cutter – the 432nd pitch in the nearly five-hour game – off Corey Kluber over the 19-foot wall in left-center to touch off a wild celebration inside Progressive Field.

As Gonzalez rounded the bases, and his teammates gathered near home plate to greet him, the sellout crowd of 34,971 fans shook the ballpark as Cleveland’s surprise season turned more story book.

The youngest team in the major leagues, Cleveland opens the best-of-five Division Series on Tuesday in New York against the AL East champion New York Yankees.

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Aaron Nola pitched pitched four-hit ball into the seventh inning, Bryce Harper’s homer gave Philadelphia an early lead, and the Phillies held off the St. Louis Cardinals 2-0 on Saturday night to sweep their National League wild-card series.

Nola struck out six and walked one on 101 pitches before leaving with two outs in the seventh. Jose Alvarado then retired Yadier Molina on a popup, stranding a runner on first. Seranthony Dominguez struck out MVP candidates Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado to wiggle out of a two-on, one-out jam in the eighth.

The Cardinals made one finally charge off Zach Eflin in the ninth, getting consecutive two-out singles from Corey Dickerson and Molina. But the starter-turned-closer responded by getting Tommy Edman to foul out to end the game, giving the Phillies their first postseason series win since topping Cincinnati in the 2010 divisional round.

They’ll face a familiar foe, the NL East champion Braves, when their division series begins Tuesday night in Atlanta.

TORONTO (AP) – Adam Frazier hit a tiebreaking RBI double in the ninth inning, and the Seattle Mariners erased a seven-run deficit while topping the Toronto Blue Jays 10-9 on Saturday for a sweep of their AL wild-card series.

It was the biggest road comeback win in playoff history and baseball’s largest comeback victory to clinch a postseason series. Next up for resilient Seattle is Houston in the AL Division Series.

Making the franchise’s first playoff appearance since 2001, Seattle trailed 8-1 through five innings, but it tied it at 9 with four runs in the eighth.

NFL

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) – Jalen Hurts ran for two touchdowns and the Philadelphia Eagles remained the NFL’s only unbeaten team, beating the Arizona Cardinals 20-17 after Matt Ammendola’s late 43-yard field-goal attempt sailed wide right.

The Eagles improved to 5-0 for the first time since 2004, when they won their first seven games and finished 13-3.

The Cardinals never led, but looked as if they would push the game into overtime before Ammendola missed. Ammendola was elevated to the active roster because of a hip injury to starter Matt Prater.

Philadelphia scored the go-ahead field goal on a grinding 17-play, 70-yard drive that lasted nearly eight minutes. Hurts extended the drive twice with 1-yard runs up the middle on third down. Cameron Dicker – playing in place of the injured Jake Elliott – made the 23-yard kick.

BALTIMORE (AP) – Justin Tucker kicked a 43-yard field goal on the final play to lift the Baltimore Ravens to a 19-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals and into sole possession of first place in the AFC North.

Tucker also made a 58-yard kick in the third quarter, and even when the Ravens (3-2) fell behind 17-16 on Joe Burrow’s 1-yard sneak with 1:58 remaining, they could feel confident because they only needed a field goal. Tucker’s game-winner extended his streak to 61 straight successful field goals in the fourth quarter and overtime.

Lamar Jackson shook off a rough night passing, leading the Ravens with his arm and his legs on the winning drive. Baltimore blew leads of 21 and 17 points in its previous two home games when it lost to Miami and Buffalo. The Ravens squandered a 10-point lead in this one but recovered.

GOLF

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Tom Kim closed with a 5-under 67 and completed a bogey-free week in Las Vegas to win the Shriners Children’s Open when Patrick Cantlay fell apart on the final hole.

Kim became the first player since Tiger Woods in 1996 to win twice on the PGA Tour before turning 21. The 20-year-old South Korean won the Wyndham Championship in August to earn a tour card and he’s been soaring ever since.

Kim and Cantlay traded birdies along the back nine and came to the par-4 18th hole tied for the lead when it all fell apart for Cantlay. He was first to play and hooked a 3-wood left of the fairway into a desert bush in a ravine.

Kim belted driver into the fairway and by the time he finally played his second shot to the green, Cantlay was lying four in the bottom of the pond. Cantlay tried blasting out of the bush to no avail. He took a penalty drop. He then hit out of the desert sand and into the pond.

Cantlay finished with a 35-foot putt for triple bogey for a 69 that gave him a share of second place with Matthew NeSmith (66).

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) – Jodi Ewart Shadoff of England is an LPGA Tour winner in her 246th attempt, closing with a 1-under 71 for a one-shot victory in the LPGA Mediheal Championship.

Ewart Shadoff started the final round at The Saticoy Club with a four-shot lead, and that was gone in eight holes as Paula Reto of South Africa started strong. They were tied with four holes to play when Reto made back-to-back bogeys to fall back, and Shadoff played mistake-free down the stretch.

She ended up winning by one over former U.S. Women’s Open champion Yuka Saso, who closed with a 66.

BANGKOK (AP) – Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra shot a final-round 69 and won the LIV Golf Invitational-Bangkok by three strokes over Patrick Reed.

Lopez-Chacarra had a 54-hole score of 19-under total of 197 after the storm-delayed finish on the newly opened Stonehill Golf Club course north of Bangkok.

Reed shot a closing 67 while Paul Casey (65), Richard Bland (68) and Sihwan Kim (68) were tied for third, four shots behind Lopez-Chacarra.

Lopez-Chacarra, who turned professional to play on the LIV series, won $4 million. He earned an additional $750,000 through his team victory.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) – Steve Stricker followed his plan to perfection until the final hole, and by then it didn’t matter. He closed with a 3-under 69 for a two-shot victory in the Constellation Furyk & Friends, his fourth PGA Tour Champions title this year.

He finished at 14-under 202 in winning for the third time in his last four spots. Harrison Frazar closed with a 65 to finish alone in second, which gets him into the PGA Tour Champions event next week in North Carolina.

Jim Furyk, the tournament host, ran off four straight birdies on the back nine and rallied for a 69 to finish third, his best finish of the year.

AUTO RACING

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) – Christopher Bell saved his title chances with an overtime win on the road course at Charlotte Motor Speedway in a stunning finish that knocked reigning NASCAR champion Kyle Larson from the playoffs.

Bell entered the race 11th in the standings with four drivers set to be eliminated as NASCAR’s playoff field was trimmed from 12 to eight. A race void of any cautions suddenly flipped with five laps to go when a sponsorship sign flew off the speedway wall and landed on the track.

At last, NASCAR called a caution and the entire playoff picture changed.

Bell got fresh tires during the caution period and began charging his way through the field when the race restarted with three laps to go. AJ Allmendinger, winner of the Xfinity Series race on Saturday, passed Elliott for the lead. Then Kevin Harvick pushed Allmendinger off the track to take the lead and Bell kept making up ground. Elliott was pushed off track by Tyler Reddick and cars were spinning all through the field.

Another caution for a spin and a broken patch of curbing brought out yet another yellow and sent the race to overtime. Now Bell had a legitimate shot at the win. He surged past Harvick in his Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota at the start of the two-lap overtime sprint and pulled away for his second win of the season, third of his career.