Weekend Sports in Brief

MLB

PHOENIX (AP)Tyler Gilbert became the first pitcher in 68 years to throw a no-hitter in his first big league start, lifting the Arizona Diamondbacks over the San Diego Padres 7-0 Saturday night with the record-tying eighth no-hitter in the majors this season.

The last to accomplish the feat in his first start was Bobo Holloman of the St. Louis Browns on May 6, 1953. Bumpus Jones also did it in his major league debut with the Cincinnati Reds on Oct. 15, 1892, and Theodore Breitenstein threw one in his first start for the Browns on Oct. 4, 1891.

The eight no-hitters matched the mark set in 1884, the first year overhand pitching was allowed.

TENNIS

Roger Federer is going to miss the U.S. Open and be sidelined for months because he needs a third operation on his right knee, a procedure he said will leave him with ”a glimmer of hope” that he can return to competition.

Federer announced the news Sunday via a video message on Instagram.

The 40-year-old Federer, who has 20 Grand Slam singles titles to share the men’s record with Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, acknowledged there was a chance his playing career could be over, but he said he would rehab the knee with the goal of making another comeback.

TORONTO (AP) – Top-seeded Daniil Medvedev of Russia won the National Bank Open on Sunday for his third victory of the year and 12th overall, beating 6-foot-11 American qualifier Reilly Opelka 6-4, 6-3.

The 25-year-old Medvedev, ranked second in the world, also won this year in Mallorca and Marseille. He has four ATP Masters 1000 victories.

MONTREAL (AP) – Camila Giorgi completed a stunning run at the National Bank Open, beating Wimbledon finalist Karolina Pliskova 6-3, 7-5 to win the title in her first WTA 1000 final Sunday.

Giorgi was unseeded and came in ranked 71st. She used a strong service game to best the sixth-ranked and fourth-seeded Pliskova, winning 71% of her first-serve points and finishing with seven aces.

The Italian took out No. 9 seed Elise Mertens in the first round, No. 7 seed Petra Kvitova in the round of 16 and No. 15 seed Coco Gauff in the quarterfinals.

GOLF

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) – Kevin Kisner birdied the second extra hole to win a record-tying six-man playoff at the Wyndham Championship on Sunday.

Kisner struck his approach to 3 feet on the 18th hole at Sedgefield and made the putt for his first PGA Tour victory since 2019 and fourth of his career.

Kisner began four shots off the lead and shot a 4-under 66, making birdies on the 16th and 17th holes to reach 15 under and the playoff. He beat Adam Scott, Roger Sloan, Kevin Na, Si Woo Kim and Branden Grace after they all had made pars on the first extra hole. Kisner improved to 1-5 in playoffs.

OAKMONT, Pa. (AP) – Facing his largest deficit of the week and running out of time, James Piot won four straight holes to start the back nine at Oakmont and went on to win the U.S. Amateur over Austin Greaser.

Piot closed out his 2-and-1 victory by going bunker-to-bunker on the reachable par-4 17th hole and saving par with a 20-foot putt. Greaser, who was 3 up at the turn, had an 8-foot birdie putt to extend the match. It spun off the left lip.

FIFE, Scotland (AP) – Ryann O’Toole won her first LPGA Tour title in her 228th start, closing with a bogey-free 8-under 64 at Dumbarnie Links for a three-shot victory in the Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open,

The 34-year-old O’Toole finished at 17-under 271. With the wind down and plentiful sunshine, Lydia Ko closed with a course-record 63 to tie for second with Atthaya Thitikul (66).

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) – Doug Barron birdied the final three holes for his third straight 6-under 64 and a two-stroke victory in the Shaw Charity Classic.

The 52-year-old Barron also eagled the par-5 11th in a back-nine 30 at Canyon Meadows. He also won the 2019 Dick’s Sporting Goods Open.

Steve Flesch was second at 16 under after a 65. Billy Andrade (64) and Brandt Jobe (66) tied for third at 13 under.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – England’s David Skinns won the Korn Ferry Tour’s regular-season ending Pinnacle Bank Championship to earn a PGA Tour card as a top-25 finisher in the season points race.

The 39-year-old Skinner closed with a 4-under 67 to finish at 14-under 270 at The Club at Indian Creek. He jumped from 46th to 22nd in the season standings.

Jared Wolfe (65) and Zecheng Dou (67) tied for second.

AUTO RACING

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – AJ Allmendinger took advantage of two frightening multi-car crashes, the leader getting spun out and a penalty – all in the last five laps – to win the Brickyard 200.

He beat Ryan Blaney by 0.929 seconds in the first Cup race held on Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s road course.

The victory was overshadowed by two big pileups in the final five laps that appeared to be caused by the curbing on the track. Sixteen cars were involved.

NASCAR officials did not report any serious injuries.

BOXING

TULSA, Okla. (AP) – Nico Ali Walsh made a successful pro debut Saturday night, winning in the first round and then paying homage to his grandfather, Muhammad Ali.

Wearing trunks made for his grandfather, Ali Walsh knocked down his outmatched opponent midway through the first round before the middleweight fight was finally stopped at 1:49 of the round with Ali Walsh landing unanswered punches to the head.

OBITUARY

Joe Walton, the former New York Jets coach who built Robert Morris University’s football program from the ground up, has died. He was 85.

Robert Morris announced in an obituary posted on its website that Walton died Sunday. No cause of death was provided.

Walton, a native of Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania coached the Jets for seven years and went 53-57-1 while leading New York to the playoffs twice.

A former NFL tight end for Washington and the Giants, Walton caught 178 passes for 2,628 yards and 28 touchdowns in seven seasons.

In 1993, Walton was hired as the first coach in Robert Morris history. Over 20 years, the Colonials won outright Northeast Conference championships three times – in 1997, ’99 and 2000 – and shared three others – 1996, ’98 and 2010. Walton also led Robert Morris to consecutive ECAC Bowl victories in 1996 and ’97. He finished 114-92-1 at the school.

MUNICH (AP) – Gerd Muller, the Bayern Munich and former West Germany soccer great known as ”Der Bomber” for his scoring prowess, has died. He was 75.

The Bavarian club announced his death on Sunday, with club president Herbert Hainer saying it was ”a sad, dark day for FC Bayern and all its fans.”

Muller scored 566 goals for Bayern between 1964 and 1979, helping the team to four German titles, four German Cup wins and three European Cup victories in that time. He still holds the record for the most goals scored in the Bundesliga with 365, scored in 427 league games.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) – Roger Harring, the College Football Hall of Fame coach who led Wisconsin-La Crosse to two NCAA Division III titles, has died. He was 88.

An obituary on the Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Homes website said Harring died Thursday at his home in La Crosse. Wisconsin-La Crosse’s athletic department posted an obituary on its website.

Harring coached Wisconsin-La Crosse from 1969-99 and posted a 261-75-7 record. The Eagles won three national championships during his tenure, also taking the NAIA Division II crown in 1985.

