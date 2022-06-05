NBA

SAN FRANCISCO (AP)Stephen Curry scored 29 points, Jordan Poole connected from just inside of midcourt to cap a huge third-quarter run and the Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics 107-88 on Sunday night in Game 2 to even the NBA Finals.

Poole finished with 17 points for the Warriors, who outscored Boston 35-14 in the third quarter to turn a two-point halftime lead into a 23-point edge. And when the Warriors then scored the first six points of the fourth, the Celtics waved the surrender flag and emptied their bench.

Jayson Tatum scored 21 of his 28 points in the first half for Boston. Jaylen Brown added 17 for the Celtics, but fought through a 5-for-17 shooting night, and Derrick White scored 12.

Game 3 is Wednesday in Boston.

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – Quin Snyder resigned as coach of the Utah Jazz.

Snyder guided the Utah Jazz to six consecutive playoff appearances, was an NBA coach of the year finalist just last season and won nearly 60% of his games with the franchise. The move ends an eight-year run of regular-season success but with the team never getting past the second round of the playoffs in his tenure.

Snyder released a statement through the team, part of it simply saying ”it is time.”

He went 372-264 with the Jazz, his winning percentage of .585 ranking as 18th-best among NBA coaches who have worked for at least that long. He’s one of only two coaches to have a winning record with the Jazz, Jerry Sloan being the other.

TENNIS

PARIS (AP) – Rafael Nadal and Iga Swiatek are French Open champions.

Nadal beat Casper Ruud 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 in the French Open final Sunday for his 14th championship at Roland Garros and 22nd Grand Slam title overall, adding to two records he already owned.

Nadal won the last 11 games after trailing 3-1 in the second set.

After the match, Nadal said he needed multiple injections to dull the pain in his left foot before matches throughout the tournament. He says unless he can find another solution for the chronic problem he won’t be able to play at Wimbledon – and isn’t sure about his future in tennis.

Nadal said he received anesthetizing shots for nerves in the foot that left it feeling numb.

The 36-year-old Spaniard said he will try some new treatments over the next week to see whether that might allow him to enter Wimbledon, where he has won two of his men’s-record 22 Grand Slam titles. Play begins at the All England Club on June 27.

Swiatek beat 18-year-old American Coco Gauff 6-1, 6-3 on Saturday for her second title at Roland Garros, extending her winning streak to 35 matches.

Swiatek’s unbeaten run equals one by Venus Williams in 2000 as the longest this century.

Swiatek also won the French Open in 20202 and has won her past six tournaments, improving to 42-3 this season.

NHL

NEW YORK (AP) – Patrice Bergeron is the Selke Trophy winner as the NHL’s best defensive forward for a record-breaking fifth time.

The big question now is whether the Boston Bruins captain will go for a sixth.

Bergeron accepted the award Sunday in the aftermath of surgery for a tendon in his left elbow and still unsure whether he’ll return for a 19th season. He turns 37 in July.

GOLF

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (AP) – Minjee Lee won the U.S. Women’s Open by four strokes over Mina Harigae at Pine Needles on Sunday to earn $1.8 million, the largest payout in the history of women’s golf.

Lee closed with an even-par 71 to finish at 13-under 271 after the Australian flirted with the tournament record of 16 under set by Juli Inkster in 1999 at Old Waverly. Lee’s winnings came from a record $10 million purse.

Harigae shot a 72 for her best finish in a major and a check of slightly more than $1 million.

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) – Billy Horschel ended any doubt about his victory at Muirfield Village with an eagle putt from one end of the green to the other on the 15th hole, sending him to a four-shot victory at the Memorial.

Horschel closed with an even-par 72, finished at 13-under 275 and won $2.16 million, the largest paycheck of his career. Aaron Wise shot a 71 to finish second.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Jerry Kelly birdied the first hole of a playoff with Kirk Triplett on Sunday to win the PGA Tour Champions’ Principal Charity Classic.

Kelly and Triplett each shot 5-under 67 to finish at 18-under 198 at Wakonda Club, two strokes ahead of Steven Alker (69) and Hall of Famer Bernhard Langer (68).

WINSEN, Germany (AP) – Kalle Samooja of Finland finished with back-to-back birdies and set the course record with an 8-under 64 to win the Porsche European Open for his first European tour title and a spot in the U.S. Open.

The 34-year-old Samooja finished at 6-under 28, two shots ahead of Wil Besseling (71).

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) – Kevin Na became the first player to publicly resign from the PGA Tour on Saturday, four days after the Saudi-financed LIV Golf Invitational listed him in the field for next week’s debut of the new series.

Na is one of six players to have resigned, according to a person with knowledge of their decisions. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the players have not said. Na announced his decision on social media.

Na is No. 33 in the world and among four players from the top 50 who have signed up for Saudi riches to play in Greg Norman’s new league of 48-man fields over 54 holes and as much as $25 million in prize money for each event.

The first one starts next Friday outside London.

– By AP Golf Writer Doug Ferguson.

AUTO RACING

MADISON, Ill. (AP) – Joey Logano jockeyed for the lead with Kyle Busch in overtime, got around him for good just before the white flag flew and cruised to the victory Sunday in the NASCAR Cup Series debut at World Wide Technology Raceway.

Logano made it a banner day for Team Penske, which won the IndyCar race with Will Power earlier in the day in Detroit.

Kurt Busch finished second with Logano’s teammate, Ryan Blaney, fourth and Aric Almirola in fifth in a wild race that contained plenty of drama involving Ross Chastain, Denny Hamlin and Chase Elliott deeper in the field.

DETROIT (AP) – Will Power closed the Belle Isle era with a Team Penske victory Sunday, taking the final Detroit Grand Prix on the island park to reclaim the IndyCar points lead.

Power held off Alexander Rossi in the closing laps – extending Rossi’s losing streak to nearly three years – for his first win of the season. Power won for the third time in Detroit.

Scott Dixon was third for Chip Ganassi Racing and followed by pole-sitter Josef Newgarden of Penske.

DETROIT (AP) – Sebastien Bourdais and Renger van der Zande returned Chip Ganassi Racing to the victory fountain at the Detroit Grand Prix with a second consecutive win Saturday in the IMSA sports car race.

Ganassi won the race a year ago with van der Zande and Kevin Magnussen. Bourdais now has Magnussen’s seat and joined his new teammate for the celebratory dip in the Belle Isle fountain following the dominating Saturday win.

Van der Zande closed out the win by 0.309 seconds in the No. 01 Cadillac over the Acura piloted by Oliver Jarvis.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Road-course ace A.J. Allmendinger survived the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ wet and wild Portland International Raceway debut with a victory Saturday.

Allmendinger raced to his Xfinity-record eighth victory on a road course and 12th overall series win. He crossed the finish line in the Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 2.879 seconds in front of Myatt Snider.

The 75-lap race on the 12-turn, 1.97-mile permanent road course north of downtown started in heavy rain, resulting in slippery conditions. It was first NASCAR event in the region in 22 years, and a rare stand-alone event for the second-tier national series.

SOCCER

U.S. national team forward Catarina Macario injured her the anterior cruciate ligament in a match with French club team Lyon and will miss World Cup qualifying next month.

Macario was injured 13 minutes into Lyon’s season finale Wednesday, a 4-0 victory over Issy. The 22-year-old was Lyon’s top scorer this season with 23 goals in 35 matches across all competitions.

The U.S. women, the two-time defending World Cup champions, will play in the CONCACAF W Championship in Monterrey, Mexico, in July.

PAMPLONA, Spain (AP) – Lionel Messi scored five goals for Argentina for the first time in a 5-0 rout of Estonia in a friendly match in Spain on Sunday, becoming the fourth-highest scorer for a national team in men’s soccer.

Messi scored twice in the first half, including from a penalty kick, and three times after the interval to reach 86 international goals. He moved past the 84 goals of former Hungary great Ferenc Puskas.

OBITUARY

Bob Talamini, an offensive lineman on the New York Jets’ Super Bowl-winning team in 1969 after eight seasons with the Houston Oilers, died May 30. He was 83.

Citing his family, the Jets announced Talamini’s death on their website Saturday night. No cause of death was provided, but an obituary posted by the Getz Funeral Home in Las Cruces, New Mexico, said a service for Talamini would be held Monday at Saint Albert The Great Newman Center.

Talamini was a six-time AFL All-Star selection for Houston, helping the Oilers win championships in the league’s first two seasons after being drafted in 1959 out of Kentucky. He finished his career by playing one season with New York, helping Joe Namath and the Jets win the franchise’s first – and still only – Super Bowl.

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) – Veryl Switzer, the trailblazing former Green Bay Packers halfback who traded a career in the NFL for service as a lieutenant in the Air Force, died Saturday. He was 89.

Before his professional career, Switzer starred on the gridiron and in track and field at Kansas State before returning as an administrator. Citing his family, the school announced his death in a statement Sunday. Additional details weren’t provided.

Switzer was an All-American for the Wildcats for three straight seasons, leading the team in rushing in 1952 and 1953, and was selected fourth overall by the Packers in the 1954 draft.

Switzer led the NFL in punt return average during his rookie season, then stepped away from the NFL after 24 games for a stint in the military. He served in the Air Force from 1956-58 before spending two more years playing football in Canada.

