MLB

DETROIT (AP)Miguel Cabrera needed only one at-bat Saturday to deliver his long-awaited 3,000th career hit, quickly reaching the mark as the Detroit Tigers routed the Colorado Rockies 13-0 in the opener of a day-night doubleheader.

Cabrera became the 33rd player in major league history and first Venezuelan-born player to reach the 3,000-hit mark when he grounded a first-inning single into right field.

NBA

NEW YORK (AP) – Ben Simmons has been ruled out of Game 4 of Brooklyn’s playoff series against Boston, making it possible he won’t play at all this season.

The Nets listed Simmons as out Sunday on the injury report for the game Monday night, when they will be trying to avoid a sweep by the Celtics.

Simmons has been working his way back from a herniated disk in his back and coach Steve Nash said before Game 3 on Saturday that the No. 1 pick in the 2016 draft had no setbacks after a 3-on-3 scrimmage earlier in the day.

NEW YORK (AP) – Toronto forward Scottie Barnes was voted NBA Rookie of the Year on Saturday, edging Cleveland’s Evan Mobley in a close vote.

Barnes got 48 first-place votes and 378 points from a global panel of 100 sports writers and broadcasters. Mobley received 43 first-place votes and finished with 363 points.

The difference of 15 points was the smallest margin in the rookie category under the current voting format that began with the 2002-03 season.

BOXING

LONDON (AP) – World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury retained his WBC title with a brutal sixth-round stoppage of fellow Briton Dillian Whyte in front of more than 94,000 spectators at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

A right uppercut from Fury sent Whyte to the canvas and the champion raised his right hand in celebration. Whyte, who appeared to lose a tooth from the mighty punch, got to his feet and tried to show he was ready to continue but then staggered, leading the referee to end the fight.

It was a 32nd win for the undefeated Fury, who defended his WBC belt for the second time and has talked of retiring at the age of 33.

GOLF

AVONDALE, La. (AP) – Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele held off Sam Burns and Billy Horschel by two strokes Sunday in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans to complete a record-setting, wire-to-wire victory.

Cantlay and Schauffele closed with an even-par-72 in late afternoon showers in the alternate-shot final round to finish at 29-under 259 at breezy TPC Louisiana, two shots ahead of Burns and Horschel.

The Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup partners broke the tournament record of 27 under set by Kevin Kisner-Scott Brown and Jonas Blixt-Cameron Smith in 2017, the first year the event was as a team event. Cantlay and Schauffele are the first wire-to-wire winners since the tournament adopted the team format.

LPGA

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Nasa Hataoka ran away with DIO Implant LA Open at Wilshire Country Club to open the LPGA Tour’s two-week run in the Los Angeles area.

Four strokes ahead entering the round after Jin Young Ko’s late meltdown Saturday, Hataoka closed with a 4-under 67 for a five-stroke victory over Hannah Green.

IRVING, Texas (AP) – Scott Parel two-putted for birdie on the par-5 18th hole for a 6-under 65, and then won the inaugural ClubCorp Classic with a par on the same hole in a playoff for his second PGA Tour Champions title.

Parel won a three-man playoff at Las Colinas over Steven Alker and Gene Sauers, who both went into the hazard on the closing hole and failed to make par.

LA PINEDA, Spain (AP ) – Pablo Larrazabal made six birdies in a seven-hole stretch around the turn and closed with an 8-under 62 for a one-shot victory in the ISPS Handa Championship.

Larrazabal won for he seventh time on the European tour, and the first time in his native Spain.

The Spaniard started the final round in a tie for sixth until beginning his burst of birdies from the seventh hole. He finished at 15-under 265 and then had to wait to see if the score would hold up. Adrian Otaegui and Aaron Cockerill needed an eagle on the par-5 18th at Infinitum’s Lakes Course to force a playoff.

Adrian Otaegui shot a 66 to finish alone in second. Aaron Cockerill tied for third with Hennie Du Plessis. Each shot 67.

RIO GRANDE, Puerto Rico (AP) – Thienna Huynh and Sara Im opened with two birdies in three holes and never trailed, holding on for a 1-up victory over Kaitly Schroeder and Bailey Shoemaker in the U.S. Women’s Amateur Four-ball.

Huynh, a freshman-to-be at UNLV, and Im, a junior in high school who won the Georgia Women’s Amateur two years ago, captured their first USGA title.

AUTO RACING

TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) – Ross Chastain surged into the lead as he closed in on the checkered flag Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway to steal his second career NASCAR Cup Series victory.

Chastain simply stayed in line over the final few laps as leader Erik Jones and reigning Cup champion Kyle Larson fought for the win. Larson made his attempt on the final lap and Jones moved for the defensive block.

Chastain just pointed his Chevrolet straight, slipped past the leaders and won for the second time in five races.

TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) – Noah Gragson held off Jeffrey Earnhardt in triple overtime to win the Xfinity Series race at Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday for his second victory of the season.

Gragson restarted fourth on the outside of the second row but inherited the lead when JR Motorsports teammate Justin Allgaier ran out of gas and pulled out of traffic. Gragson had to work the No. 9 Chevrolet all over the wide Alabama superspeedway to hold off traffic and deny Earnhardt his first career victory.

TENNIS

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) – Teenage sensation Carlos Alcaraz continued his impressive run by beating Pablo Carreno Busta in straight sets to win the Barcelona Open final on Sunday for his third title of the season.

The 18-year-old Alcaraz won the all-Spanish match 6-3, 6-2 after having made it to the final a few hours earlier in a semifinal game postponed from Saturday because of rain.

Alcaraz will secure a spot in the top 10 for the first time when the new rankings come out on Monday.

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) – Andrey Rublev defeated Novak Djokovic 6-2, 6-7 (4), 6-0 to win the Serbia Open for his third title of the season on Sunday.

The second-seeded Russian player dug deep to stop Djokovic from mounting another comeback as he prevented the top-ranked Serb from claiming his first title of 2022.

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) – Top-ranked Iga Swiatek defeated Aryna Sabalenka 6-2, 6-2 in the final of the Stuttgart Open for her fourth title of the year on Sunday.

The Polish player stretched her winning run to 23 matches by beating last year’s finalist in her own tournament debut in 1 hour 24 minutes. Swiatek has now won her last seven finals in straight sets.

Swiatek previously won in Doha, Indian Wells and Miami.

