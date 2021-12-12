Weekend Sports in Brief

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

NEW YORK (AP)Alabama’s Bryce Young won the Heisman Trophy on Saturday, beating out Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson to give the Crimson Tide consecutive winners of college football’s most famous individual award.

Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett finished third and Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud was fourth in the voting.

Young is Alabama’s fourth Heisman winner, all in the last 13 years, and the first Tide quarterback to take the trophy.

Following DeVonta Smith’s Heisman victory last year, Alabama is the fifth school to have consecutive winners, joining Yale, Army, USC and Oklahoma.

Young has passed for 4,322 yards and 43 touchdowns to lead the top-ranked Tide to the College Football Playoff. Wide receiver DeVonta Smith won last year.

NEW YORK (AP) – Oregon hired Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning as head coach Saturday, completing a search for Mario Cristobal’s replacement that took less than a week.

Cristobal was hired away from Oregon by Miami on Monday. Five days later, the Ducks landed on the 35-year-old Lanning, who will be a first-time head coach after spending the last four years at Georgia.

No. 3 Georgia (12-1) has the top-ranked defense in the country this season and will play No. 2 Michigan in the College Football Playoff at the Orange Bowl on Dec. 31.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart said in a statement that Lanning would stay with the team through its playoff run. Inside linebackers coach Glenn Schumann and special teams coordinator Will Muschamp will be co-defensive coordinators for Georgia after Lanning moves on.

AUTO RACING

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) – Max Verstappen has won his first Formula One championship by passing Lewis Hamilton on the final lap of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday.

Hamilton had the race well under control until a crash with five laps remaining changed the entire race.

F1 set it up to allow one final lap of racing and Verstappen sailed past Hamilton in turn five then closed out his first world title.

Verstappen is the first Dutch champion. He won 10 races this year, matching the total he’d won in his entire career. The 24-year-old gave Red Bull its first title since 2013.

NBA

CHICAGO (AP) – Bulls star Zach LaVine and backup forward Troy Brown Jr. have entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols, giving Chicago nine players on the list.

The team confirmed Sunday that LaVine and Brown joined leading scorer DeMar DeRozan, Matt Thomas, Coby White, Javonte Green, Derrick Jones Jr., Ayo Dosunmu and recently signed Stanley Johnson. That left the Bulls with nine available players. Teams need eight in order to play.

Chicago’s next game is against Detroit at home on Tuesday. LaVine and Brown both played in Saturday’s loss at Miami.

NHL

DALLAS (AP) – Dallas Stars goalie Ben Bishop’s career is over because of a degenerative condition in his right knee, general manager Jim Nill said Saturday.

The Stars recalled Bishop from a conditioning assignment with the Texas Stars of the AHL after he allowed eight goals on 34 shots in his only game. The 35-year-old was placed on long-term injured reserve and is set to talk to reporters Tuesday.

Bishop’s $29.5 million, six-year contract runs through the 2022-23 season. Dallas signed Bishop after acquiring him from the Los Angeles Kings for a fourth-round pick in 2017.

GOLF

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) – Jason Kokrak and Kevin Na birdied 12 of their last 13 holes Sunday in fourballs and closed with a 12-under 60 to rally from at three-shot deficit and win the QBE Shootout.

Billy Horschel chipped in for birdie from near the water hazard as he and Sam Burns shot 61 to finish one shot behind.

Marc Leishman and Jason Day, who opened with a 56 and led all week, couldn’t keep pace. They shot 65 and tied for third with defending champions Harris English and Matt Kuchar, who closed with a 62.

COLLEGE SOCCER

CARY, N.C. (AP) – Isaiah Reid scored twice, including a goal just 27 seconds into the match, and Clemson defeated Washington 2-0 to win the NCAA College Cup championship on Sunday.

It was Clemson’s third national championship. The Tigers also won in 1984 and 1987.

Washington goalkeeper Sam Fowler was caught out of position and Reid easily scored his first just moments into the match. Reid scored again on a header in the 15th minute.

MMA

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Julianna Pena stopped Amanda Nunes with a rear naked choke in the second round at UFC 269 on Saturday night.

She claimed the bantamweight title from the long-reigning two-division champion in one of the biggest upsets in recent UFC history.

Charles Oliveira also defended his lightweight title for the first time with a third-round stoppage victory over Dustin Poirier by standing rear naked choke in the main event.

Pena was a 10-1 underdog against the vaunted Nunes, who had won 12 consecutive fights since 2014. Pena got Nunes to the ground and forced the champion to tap out with 1:38 left.

