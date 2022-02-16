Wednesday Sports in Brief

MLB

NEW YORK (AP)Negotiations aimed at ending Major League Baseball’s lockout will resume Thursday.

The players’ association notified management Wednesday that it is ready to respond to the offer MLB made last weekend, proposals that were received coolly by the union.

Baseball’s ninth work stoppage, its first since 1995, enters its 78th day on Thursday, one day after spring training workouts had been scheduled to start.

OLYMPICS

BEIJING (AP) – Canada defeated the United States 3-2 in the fierce rivals’ latest showdown to win the gold medal in women’s hockey on Thursday.

Marie-Philip Poulin scored twice and assisted on Sarah Nurse’s goal for Canada. Goalie Ann-Renee Desbiens made 38 saves.

Canada won Olympic gold for the fifth time in seven chances since women’s hockey was introduced at the 1998 Nagano Games. The defending champion U.S. settled for silver for a fourth time.

The Americans got a goal from star winger Hilary Knight and another with 13.5 seconds left from Amanda Kessel.

BEIJING (AP) – Mikaela Shiffrin skied out in the Alpine combined Thursday and once again was unable to finish a race at the Beijing Olympics.

She will leave the 2022 Games without an individual medal after participating in all five women’s events.

Not only did she go 0 for 5, but the 26-year-old American did not even manage to complete three of those races.

Shiffrin was fifth-fastest in the downhill portion of the two-run combined on Thursday morning but went out without making it to the bottom in the slalom leg in the afternoon.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) – Tubby Smith has announced he is stepping down as head coach of the High Point University men’s basketball team.

Smith, who once won a national championship while coaching at Kentucky, will be replaced by his son and current associate head coach G.G. Smith for the remainder of this season and next season.

High Point said in a release that Smith feels after contracting COVID-19 for a second time in less than a year and having been away from the program for an extended period that the timing is right for this change. S

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) – Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has agreed to a reworked five-year contract with the school that runs through the 2026 season.

The announcement of a new deal comes two weeks after Harbaugh interviewed to fill the head coaching vacancy with the Minnesota Vikings.

Financial terms of Harbaugh’s new deal were not released by the school. In a news release, Michigan said the terms and length of the deal Harbaugh signed last January were altered to include an additional year.

HORSE RACING

LONDON (AP) – Mark Todd, a two-time Olympic champion in equestrian and now a notable racehorse trainer, has temporarily lost his training license pending an investigation into a video showing him striking a horse with a branch.

The British Horseracing Authority imposed the interim suspension on the 65-year-old New Zealander on Wednesday, saying it prevents him from racing horses in Britain or internationally.

In a video posted on social media, Todd is seen repeatedly striking a horse that was refusing to jump into water during a training clinic in 2020.

Todd has accepted the suspension, the BHA said.

COURTS

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) – Defense attorneys rested their case Wednesday without the testimony of a former Los Angeles Angels employee accused of providing the drugs that led to the overdose death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs.

A brief and uneventful presentation from the defense came a day after federal prosecutors concluded their case with the gripping testimony of four major league players acknowledging past drug use while saying they received oxycodone pills from defendant Eric Kay.

Kay, who faces drug distribution and conspiracy charges, obtained oxycodone pills for players and was a user, according to testimony. Pitcher Blake Parker, the last of six witnesses called by the defense, testified that he received opioids from Kay in 2018, the last year Parker played for the Angels.

Closing arguments are scheduled for Thursday.

