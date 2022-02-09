Wednesday Sports in Brief

NBA

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP)The Portland Trail Blazers acquired injured veteran forward Joe Ingles from the Utah Jazz as part of a three-team trade on Wednesday with San Antonio.

The Blazers also got Elijah Hughes and a second-round pick from the Jazz, who received Nickeil Alexander-Walker from Blazers and Juancho Hernangomez from the Spurs. Portland sent Tomas Satoransky to San Antonio, which also got a 2027 draft pick from Utah. The trade was first reported by ESPN.

Ingles, whose $13 million contract expires at the end of the season, tore the ACL in his left knee last month. In his eighth NBA season, Ingles played 45 games this season with the Jazz, averaging 7.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists.

Hughes, in his second season, averaged 3.1 points in 14 games for the Jazz this season.

Alexander-Walker and Satoransky were traded to Portland a day earlier in the deal that sent longtime Blazers guard CJ McCollum to New Orleans.

OLYMPICS

BEIJING (AP) – Nathan Chen completed his four-year journey toward an elusive Olympic gold medal Thursday, following his record short program at the Beijing Games with a near-perfect free skate that earned him a standing ovation from supporters inside historic Capital Indoor Stadium.

The 22-year-old star landed all five of his quads during his ”Rocketman” program, set to the soaring film score by Elton John, to finish with 332.60 points – just three off his own world record – and become the first American champion since Evan Lysacek stood on the top of the podium in 2010 in Vancouver.

Chen’s score easily outdistanced his two closest pursuers, Yuma Kagiyama and Shoma Uno of Japan, and put firmly in the past any lingering memories of his brutal disappointment four years ago in Pyeongchang.

It might not be the last gold medal Chen takes home, either.

The Americans, who earned silver behind Russia in the team event Monday, were awaiting confirmation from the IOC and International Skating Union that ”legal issues” holding up the medal ceremony were related to reports of doping linked to their biggest star, Kamila Valieva. That could ultimately elevate the U.S. to the top step of the podium.

BASEBALL

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Jeremy Giambi, a former major league outfielder and first baseman, died Wednesday at his parents’ home in Southern California, police and his agent said. He was 47.

Officers responding around 11:30 a.m. to reports of a medical emergency found Giambi dead at the residence in Claremont, east of Los Angeles, said police Lt. Robert Ewing.

The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office will determine the cause of death, Ewing said.

Giambi’s agent, Joel Wolfe, said the family requested ”that we all respect their privacy during this difficult time.”

A brother of five-time All-Star Jason Giambi, Jeremy Giambi spent six seasons in the major leagues as an outfielder and first baseman with Kansas City (1998-99), Oakland (2000-02), Philadelphia (2002) and Boston (2002-03).

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Lior Garzon scored 19 points and Maddie Siegrist added 17 to lead Villanova to a 72-69 win over No. 8 UConn, ending the Huskies’ 169-game conference winning streak.

UConn last lost a conference game back in the old Big East Conference in 2013.

Brianna Herlihy added 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Wildcats (16-6, 10-3 Big East), who led by as many as 19 points in the second half and held off a furious fourth-quarter charge from the Huskies. It was the eighth straight win for Villanova, which beat the Huskies for the first time since February 2004.

Freshman Azzi Fudd had a season-high 29 points for UConn (15-5, 9-1). Christyn Williams added 24 points.

