GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP)Marcus Watson had 22 points and North Carolina A&T beat Drexel 68-55 on Thursday night.

Watson had eight rebounds for the Aggies (11-12, 6-4 Colonial Athletic Association). Demetric Horton added 16 points while going 6 of 9 from the floor, including 2 for 3 from distance, and 2 for 4 from the line, and he also had six rebounds and three steals. Kam Woods was 4 of 14 shooting, including 1 for 5 from distance, and went 2 for 5 from the line to finish with 11 points.

Justin Moore led the Dragons (12-9, 6-3) in scoring, finishing with 14 points. Drexel also got 14 points from Coletrane Washington. In addition, Luke House finished with 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.