Roy Hodgson insists Watford are not “just accepting defeat” due to the absence of some key players as he set his sights on downing Wolves in Thursday’s Premier League clash.

The experienced manager has not managed to transform the Hornets’ fortunes since taking over in January, having won just one of his first seven league games in charge.

Watford will be without Ismaila Sarr against Watford, while Joshua King is a major doubt, but Hodgson is not looking for excuses and wants others to fill the void.

“The last thing that we would ever need to be doing is lamenting the fact that, through injury, we’ve lost a player or two,” he said. “Once we start doing that, then we really are just accepting defeat. And I don’t intend to accept defeat.

“The reason the top teams do so well is the level of competition for the places in the first team is so high, no one can afford to rest on their laurels. The more games Joao (Pedro) and Cucho (Hernandez) can get will be good too because it will improve their confidence and improve their experience of playing in the league.”

Watford are three points from safety heading into Thursday’s rescheduled contest, while opponents Wolves have slipped to eighth after losing three games in a row.

The hosts are in desperate need of points if they are to keep their European hopes alive, and boss Bruno Lage knows the importance of producing a full 90-minute display at Molineux on Thursday.

“We were very disappointed (after losing to Crystal Palace) because we’ve worked eight months and come to this position,” he said. “We cannot give just 45 minutes, especially at home, to our fans. We need to be there, win lose, and after we analyse the game and move on.

“Forty points – I don’t want anyone comfortable. I want them to have confidence to continue to play our game with no fear.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Wolves – Jose Sa

After conceding just five times in 12 Premier League games, Wolves have since let in six goals in their last four outings. Portuguese goalkeeper Sa will be eager to put things right by recording a first clean sheet in five appearances in this midweek showdown.

Watford – Moussa Sissoko

Watford midfielder Sissoko has scored two goals in his last three Premier League games, which is as many as he managed in his previous 131 appearances in the competition. The last time the 32-year-old scored more than twice in a single English top-flight campaign was in 2014-15 when netting four times for Newcastle United.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Wolves are looking to complete the league double over Watford for just the third time, previously doing so in the second tier in both 1991-92 and 2008-09.

– Watford have won just three of their 20 away league games against Wolves in their history (D11 L6). However, two of those victories have come in their three visits to Molineux in the top flight (5-0 in December 1983 and 2-0 in October 2018).

– Wolves have lost all three of their Premier League games played on a Thursday, doing so twice in February this season against Arsenal, and in January 2020 against Liverpool. In the competition’s history, no team has a worse 100 per cent loss rate on a specific day of the week than Wolves’ 3/3 on Thursdays.

– Since a run in which they conceded in 17 consecutive away Premier League matches between January 2020 and January 2022, Watford have kept three clean sheets in four away games under manager Hodgson, conceding just once.

– Wolves have scored a higher share of their Premier League goals from outside the box than any other side in the competition this season (25 per cent – 6/24). Meanwhile, Watford are the only side yet to score from outside the box in the Premier League this term.