Watford-Aston Villa Preview

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard wants to see improvements from his side when they host Watford on Saturday.

Villa have won just one of their last seven games in all competitions, most recently falling to a 1-0 defeat at Newcastle United last Sunday.

Although his team are 10 points above the relegation zone, Gerrard implored his players to do more when they face Roy Hodgson’s relegation battlers.

“We need to see a change in the level of performance,” Gerrard said. “We all know collectively we need to raise that. When you are around the middle of the table you’ve got to realise that the teams above you are above you for a reason and the ones behind you are fighting for every point. There’s no getting away from that and it’s my job to make sure that they are few and far between.

“We’re in an area of the league where we have a choice. We can allow (ourselves) to be sucked in or we can push on and a good strong positive performance certainly pushes us where we want to go to.”

The Hornets are struggling at the bottom, six points adrift of safety after a 2-0 loss to Brighton and Hove Albion.

However, Hodgson’s side will be boosted by the return of Ismaila Sarr after the winger returned from the Africa Cup of Nations.

“First thing with Sarr is, he only came back on Friday lunchtime from a long trip and was feeling very tired and I think he did remarkably well to make himself available to be on the bench,” Hodgson said. “But going forward, I have big expectations for him. And we as a team have expectations of what we want to see from him.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Aston Villa – Jacob Ramsey

Ramsey has scored five Premier League goals for Aston Villa this season; only two players have scored more in a single campaign for the Villans while aged under 21 – Luke Moore in 2005-06 (8) and Gabriel Agbonlahor in 2006-07 (9).

Watford – Kiko Femenia

Femenia was one of Watford’s brightest attacking outlets at Brighton, creating a team-high two chances while also managing a team-leading 22 passes in the opposition half.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Aston Villa have conceded 18 goals in their last eight Premier League home games, one more than they had in their previous 17 at Villa Park combined.

– Watford have failed to score in their last four Premier League games – they last had a longer run without a league goal between September and October 1987 (5 games), during a season in which they were relegated from the top-flight.

– Since beating Manchester United 4-1 in November, Watford have taken just two points from 33 available in the Premier League (W0 D2 L9). Indeed, no side is on a current longer winless run in the competition than the Hornets (11 games).

– Watford are the only side yet to score from outside the box in the Premier League this season. Indeed, of teams with at least 50 goals in the competition’s history, only Wimbledon (9.1%) have scored a lower percentage from distance than Watford (9.7% – 29/299).

– Aston Villa striker Danny Ings has scored in each of his last three Premier League games against Watford, netting four goals in total in this run. His first goal for the Villans came in the reverse fixture on the opening weekend this season.