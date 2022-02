HONOLULU (KHON2) -- If you like art, history and anything free, then this event might be for you. A group of "casual painters" is holding an art exhibition this month at Hawaiian Mission Houses (HMH) where they'll show you their interpretation of the historic site.

"The experience painting with like-minded people who all have different levels of painting and life experience is amazing," said Yvonne Manipon. "We all learn from each other and treat each other with respect and kindness. I’ve painted with many Plein Air groups nationally and internationally, but my favorite is here at home on Oahu with aloha."