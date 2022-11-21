ESTERO, Fla. (AP)Coletrane Washington’s 22 points helped Drexel defeat UT Arlington 59-38 on Monday night in the Gulf Coast Showcase.

Washington was 8 of 13 shooting, making 6 of 8 3-pointers, for the Dragons (3-1). Lamar Oden Jr. scored 16 points and added six rebounds. Amari Williams finished with 10 points.

The Mavericks (2-3) were led in scoring by Kyron Gibson, who finished with 11 points. Taj Anderson added eight points and two steals for UT Arlington.

Drexel entered halftime up 29-25. Washington paced the team in scoring in the first half with 11 points. Drexel outscored UT Arlington by 17 points over the final half, while Washington led the way with a team-high 11 second-half points.

Drexel will play Northern Kentucky or Florida Gulf Coast in the semifinals on Tuesday.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.