PHILADELPHIA (AP)Coletrane Washington scored 12 points to help Drexel defeat Elon 62-50 on Thursday night.

Washington shot 4 for 10, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc for the Dragons (7-6). Luke House scored 11 points and added seven rebounds. Lamar Oden Jr. shot 3 for 8, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

The Phoenix (2-12) were led in scoring by Sean Halloran, who finished with 11 points and four steals. Sam Sherry added 11 points for Elon. In addition, Max Mackinnon finished with nine points and two steals.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.