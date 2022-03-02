If the encore presentation is anywhere near as good as the original, Oregon State and Washington State will give the fans in Pullman, Wash., one of the most entertaining games of the season on Thursday night.

When the teams met on Monday in Corvallis, Ore., Washington State erased an 11-point halftime deficit, sent the game into overtime on a Tyrell Roberts foul shot with 15 seconds left and then outscored the Beavers 19-13 in the extra session for a 103-97 win.

It was a much-needed result for the Cougars (16-13, 9-9 Pac-12), who still hold out hope for an NIT berth with a strong finish.

“Obviously, a really gutsy win for our crew tonight,” Washington State coach Kyle Smith said. “They were hard to guard, but we came out with a purpose in the second half. We’re happy to get the win, and we get to play these guys again in 72 hours.”

The Cougars had a shot at earning an at-large NCAA Tournament berth, but they endured a five-game losing streak against some of the conference’s heavyweights in February. Three of those defeats were one-possession losses.

Michael Flowers paces Washington State with 14.4 points per game, while Roberts adds 10.7 and Noah Williams scores 10.3.

While the Cougars eye a postseason bid of some kind, Oregon State (3-25, 1-17) simply hopes to end a 15-game losing streak. The Beavers, who last won on Dec. 30 against Utah, haven’t quit on the season but simply haven’t been able to finish out some winnable games.

They got a career-high 21 points from senior Roman Silva against Washington State, leading five players in double figures. Dashawn Davis produced his first career double-double with 13 points and 11 assists.

“It’s really disheartening because our guys fought hard and I thought really deserved this one,” Oregon State coach Wayne Tinkle said.

Jarod Lucas paces the Beavers’ attack with 13.3 points per game, while Davis contributes 10.7 points as well as 5.5 assists.

–Field Level Media