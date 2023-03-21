WASHINGTON (AP)The Washington Mystics hired Ashlee McGee as an assistant coach.

The team announced the move Tuesday.

McGee was a video coordinator for the Minnesota Lynx (2020-2022) and video/player development associate for the Minnesota Timberwolves (2021-2023). She was also an advanced scout for the Los Angeles Sparks during the 2018 season and has been a video coordinator for USA Basketball since 2022.

“We are thrilled to add Ashlee to our Mystics’ coaching staff,” coach Eric Thibault said. “Her enthusiasm and experience in the WNBA, NBA, NCAA and USA Basketball will help our players to be at their very best. We’re excited to get her to D.C. to join our group in our pursuit of a WNBA championship.”

Prior to her stints with Minnesota and Los Angeles, McGee was an assistant coach on multiple women’s college basketball staffs, including James Madison and Milwaukee. She began her coaching career as a graduate assistant and assistant coach at Tennessee State from 2010-2014.

