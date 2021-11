HONOLULU (KHON2) -- In 2020, to-go Thanksgiving meals were extremely popular and long lines were seen outside restaurants due to gathering size restrictions.

"Last year was twice as busy as we thought was even possible,” explained Moku Roots co-owner Alexa Caskey. “So, this year we are prepared for it to be as busy, if not a little bit busier, than last year so we will be staffed appropriately this year."