Washington bids for season sweep of Stanford

Red-hot Terrell Brown Jr. and Washington take a three-game winning streak into a Pac-12 Conference matchup with host Stanford on Sunday.

Washington (12-8, 7-3 Pac-12) routed Cal on Thursday night, 84-63, as Brown scored 19 points. He has scored in double figures in every outing this season and leads the conference at 21.6 points per game, nearly four points per game more than No. 2 scorer Johnny Juzang of UCLA.

Brown had plenty of support in Thursday’s win, including from Stanford transfer Daejon Davis, who shot 7-of-10 from the floor overall and 5-of-7 from 3-point range en route to 19 points. Davis’ touch from long range paced the Huskies to 12-of-23 shooting beyond the arc.

Jamal Bey led all scorers with 20 points.

“We’ve been talking about that all year, just trying to put two halves together and that’s what we did,” Bey told the Seattle Times. “From the beginning, we kept pushing and kept it on Cal and that’s a good sign that we can win these games like this.”

After completing the season sweep of Cal, Washington aims to do the same against Stanford. The Huskies won the first matchup in Seattle on Jan. 15, 67-64, behind 25 points from Brown and 17 from Bey.

The Cardinal (13-8, 6-5) are coming off just their second home loss this season, a 66-60 decision on Thursday vs. Washington State. Spencer Jones shot 4-of-8 from 3-point range and scored a game-high 24 points, but the rest of the Cardinal went just 3-of-23 from beyond the arc.

Stanford had possession trailing 63-60 with less than a minute remaining, but Isa Silva missed a 3-point look.

“We wanted to get a clean look,” Stanford coach Jerod Haase said to the Stanford Daily. “Against the zone it (was) a little bit hard to dictate what position, what guy on the floor (gets the shot).”

The Cardinal can anticipate more zone defense on Sunday from Washington. Longtime Syracuse assistant Mike Hopkins brought the Orange’s signature 2-3 zone to the Huskies upon his hire as head coach, and Washington has used to it to generate steals at a high rate.

Brown and Davis both average more than two steals per game.

–Field Level Media