The Golden State Warriors have a winning streak, and they will look to stretch it to three when they visit the Sacramento Kings on Sunday night.

Golden State also will be seeking to defeat the Kings for the eighth consecutive time.

The Warriors received stellar efforts from Stephen Curry to notch back-to-back wins for the first time this season. Curry scored 47 points in a 116-113 win over the Kings on Monday and followed up with 40 in Friday’s 106-101 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Curry took over late with 10 straight Golden State points during a 65-second stretch as the Warriors rallied for the win over Cleveland.

“He’s just amazing night after night. He’s in such great shape,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “If there’s one area that he’s dramatically better now than when I first got here eight years ago, it’s just his strength and conditioning.

“He’s much bigger and stronger, much more capable of defending at a really high level and sustaining two-way basketball for an entire game and just knocking down shots from all over and finishing at the rim. He’s unbelievable.”

Curry has scored 30 or more points in nine of 11 games played. He is averaging 33.3 points and is making 44 percent of his 3-point attempts. Curry also extended his NBA record of consecutive regular season games with a 3-pointer to 200.

The Warriors trailed 95-87 with 4:38 left before Curry drilled a 3-pointer to ignite a game-ending 19-6 burst.

“I kind of classify it as being aggressive,” Curry said of his ability to take over games. “What is the defense giving you, and being decisive.”

Golden State had lost five straight contests prior to knocking off the Kings on Monday in Sacramento. The Warriors outscored the Kings 37-25 in the final quarter.

Curry was 17 of 24 from the field, including 7 of 12 from 3-point range while also contributing eight rebounds and eight assists. Andrew Wiggins also played well with 25 points and 10 rebounds.

De’Aaron Fox scored 28 points and Malik Monk added 24 for Sacramento.

Fox has topped 30 points four times, including when he had 32 points and a season-best 12 assists in Friday’s 120-114 road victory over the Los Angeles Lakers.

Fox is averaging 25.9 points and the early success is something he was aiming for this season.

“I wanted to start the season on a high note,” Fox said. “In the past, I didn’t play well until December or January. Everything I’m doing right now is just trying to help put my team in the best position to win.”

The Kings trailed the Lakers by as many as 13 points before rallying. Sacramento scored the game’s final eight points, including a tiebreaking jumper by Fox with 1:06 remaining.

“He’s been clutch finishing games. We ran the same play like five times,” Kings big man Domantas Sabonis said. “My job was to get him open, get him the ball and he did the rest.”

Sabonis recorded 21 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. He is averaging 21.6 points, 10.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists over the past five games.

Golden State also defeated the Kings 130-125 on Oct. 23. Curry scored 33 for the Warriors and Fox had 26 for Sacramento.

