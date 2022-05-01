MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP)Klay Thompson hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 36 seconds left and the Golden State Warriors overcame Draymond Green’s first-half ejection to edge the Memphis Grizzlies 117-116 on Sunday in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals.

Jordan Poole led the Warriors with 31 points, hitting 5 of 10 3-pointers. Stephen Curry added 24 points, Andrew Wiggins had 17 and Thompson 15.

Green was ejected for a flagrant foul just before halftime.

Thompson missed both free throws with 6.7 seconds left, then Memphis won a jump ball before taking a timeout with 3.6 seconds remaining to set up the final play. The Grizzlies ran a play similar to Ja Morant’s last-second layup to win Game 5 in the first round, but Morant’s layup went over the rim.

Morant finished with 34 points and 10 assists, and Jaren Jackson Jr. matched his season high with six 3-pointers and had a career-high 33 points.

Game 2 is Tuesday night in Memphis.

BUCKS 101, CELTICS 89

BOSTON (AP) – Giannis Antetokounmpo had 24 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists for his second career postseason triple-double and Milwaukee beat Boston in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference series

Jrue Holiday had 25 points and 10 rebounds for the defending NBA champions, and Bobby Portis had 15 points and 11 rebounds to help the Bucks swipe the home-court advantage in the best-of-seven series.

Jayson Tatum scored 21 points for Boston.

Game 2 is Tuesday night in Boston.