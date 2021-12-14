Warriors beat Knicks on night Curry crowned NBA 3-point king

NEW YORK (AP)Stephen Curry became the NBA’s career leader for 3-pointers and scored 22 points, leading the Golden State Warriors to a 105-96 victory over the New York Knicks on Tuesday night.

Curry made his 2,974th 3-pointer with 7:33 left in the first quarter, followed by a lengthy celebration inside Madison Square Garden.

The Warriors limited the Knicks to 36% shooting while improving the NBA’s best record to 23-5.

Jordan Poole had 19 points and nine rebounds, going 13 for 13 on free throws to overcome a 3-for-11 night from the field.

Julius Randle scored 31 points for the short-handed Knicks.

NETS 131, RAPTORS 129, OT

NEW YORK (AP) – Patty Mills made a 3 to force overtime, Kevin Durant had 34 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists, and Brooklyn beat Toronto.

Durant was upgraded from questionable just before the game because Brooklyn has seven players in the NBA’s health and safety protocol, including starters James Harden and LaMarcus Aldridge. Brooklyn won its third straight, with Mills scoring 30 points.

Fred VanVleet led the Raptors with 31 points, while Gary Trent Jr. and Pascal Siakam each finished with 25.

SUNS 111, TRAIL BLAZERS 107, OT

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Deandre Ayton had 28 points and 13 rebounds in his return from a non-COVID-19 illness, and Phoenix held off Portland in overtime.

Chris Paul, who made the jumper that forced overtime, added 24 points and 14 assists for a Suns team still missing leading scorer Devin Booker because of a hamstring injury.

Damian Lillard had 31 points and 10 assists for the Trail Blazers, who lost their sixth straight.

The Suns have just five losses this season, but one of them came the night before against the Los Angeles Clippers. Phoenix had lost two of four before facing the struggling Blazers.

Cam Johnson’s deep 3-pointer gave the Suns a 107-104 lead in overtime.

Paul’s jumper tied it at 102 with 8.2 seconds to go in the fourth quarter.

—

