Walker scores 26 to lift UAB past New Mexico 86-73

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP)Jordan Walker had a career-high 26 points as UAB defeated New Mexico 86-73 in the Las Vegas Invitational on Thursday.

Walker hit four 3-pointers and added six assists.

Tavin Lovan had 12 points for UAB (5-1). Trey Jemison added 11 points and 12 rebounds.

Jamal Mashburn Jr. scored a career-high 26 points for the Lobos (4-2). Javonte Johnson added 13 points. Jaelen House had 12 points.

