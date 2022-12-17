CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP)Jarace Walker scored 17 points and No. 5 Houston used runs in each half and the nation’s best scoring defense to beat No. 2 Virginia 69-61 on Saturday.

Marcus Sasser and Tramon Mark each added 13 points for the Cougars (11-1), who used a 10-2 run early in the second half to open a 40-30 lead. Virginia (8-1), playing for the first time in 11 days, never got closer than six again, and each time the Cougars answered.

Kadin Shedrick scored 16 points and Jayden Gardner had 13 for the Cavaliers.

No. 15 GONZAGA 100, No. 4 ALBAMA 90

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Drew Timme matched his season-high with 29 points and Gonzaga overcame Brandon Miller’s 36-point outburst to beat Alabama in the C.M. Newton Classic.

Timme had 10 rebounds, four assists and made 12 of 18 shots to help the Bulldogs (9-3) cool off one of the nation’s hottest teams. The Crimson Tide (9-2) had won four straight and beat two No. 1 teams to earn their highest ranking in 15 years.

Miller scored 26 points in the second half, including the team’s first 10.

No. 8 KANSAS 84, No. 14 INDIANA 62

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – Gradey Dick scored 20 points to lead six Kansas players in double figures scoring, Dajuan Harris Jr. added 10 points and 10 assists and the Jayhawks romped past Indiana.

Kevin McCullar Jr. had 11 points and 11 rebounds, and Jalen Wilson and KJ Adams scored 11 apiece, as the Jayhawks (10-1) beat their fellow college basketball blueblood for the seventh time in their last nine meetings.

Indiana (8-3) played most of the way without second-leading scorer Xavier Johnson, who hurt his right ankle less than 10 minutes into the game. Trayce Jackson-Davis led the Hoosiers with 13 points and nine blocks.

No. 25 MIAMI 91, ST. FRANCIS (PA.) 76

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) – Isaiah Wong had 22 points and 10 assists, Wooga Poplar scored a career-high 20 and Miami beat St. Francis (Pa.).

Bensley Joseph and Norchad Omier each scored 14 points for the Hurricanes (11-1), who won their seventh straight. Miami offset a pesky first half by the Red Flash (3-9) and took the lead for good with seven unanswered points to open the second half.

Josh Cohen scored 30 points and Landon Moore finished with 25 points for St. Francis.

