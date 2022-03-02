NEW YORK (AP)Alex Morales had a triple-double with 11 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists to lead Wagner to an 82-53 win over St. Francis (Pa.) in the quarterfinals of the Northeast Conference tournament on Wednesday night.

DeLonnie Hunt scored a career-high 24 points for Wagner (20-5). Raekwon Rogers added 17 points and nine rebounds. Zaire Williams had 15 points.

Mark Flagg had 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Red Flash (9-21). Zahree Harrison added 11 points.

