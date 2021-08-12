Wade’s 3-run homer leads Giants to fifth straight win

SAN FRANCISCO (AP)The San Francisco Giants are going so well their starting pitchers are becoming regular producers at the plate. Logan Webb thought he might even have his first career home run to show for his stellar evening, settling for a bases-loaded single that brought home two runs in a big inning.

”I wish it did go out, though,” Webb said, smiling, noting everybody keeps telling him he’ll clear the fences soon enough – with some advice: ”Hit the weight room.”

LaMonte Wade Jr. hit a three-run homer in the fourth moments after Webb’s deep fly to center that helped his winning cause, and the MLB-leading Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 7-0 on Thursday night for their fifth straight win and seventh in eight games.

”It’s been a while since he’s driven one like that,” catcher Curt Casali said. ”It’s always nice when the pitchers help themselves.”

Webb hasn’t hit a home run since high school, but is getting closer.

Alex Dickerson hit an RBI double in the second and Casali doubled in a run to start the six-run fourth for San Francisco, which owns the top record in the big leagues at 74-41. The Giants have the club’s best record through 115 games since the 1993 team was 77-38 at this stage on the way to 103 wins in Dusty Baker’s first season as manager.

Webb (6-3) struck out eight over six scoreless innings and allowed three hits for his fifth straight victory since losing at Colorado on May 5. He was backed by a pair of double plays in the first and second innings.

”Logan has power, if nothing else at the plate he’s got pop,” manager Gabe Kapler said.

Four players had two strikeouts for Colorado, which had just been outscored 10-1 in two games at Houston on the heels of a 5-1 homestand. The Rockies were shut out for the second time in three games and a majors-leading 15th time total, all on the road – held to five or fewer hits in 14 of those. They lost 5-0 at Houston on Tuesday.

Rockies starter German Marquez (10-9) was tagged for seven runs on seven hits over four innings and had his two-start winning streak snapped. He struck out six and walked two while matching his second-shortest outing of 2021.

”He’s mentally tough. He was really focused tonight to get it, to turn the tide on these guys,” manager Bud Black said. ”It was just about he didn’t make any pitches.”

ROAD WOES

Colorado is 13-43 on the road, lowest winning percentage away from home in baseball.

The Rockies dropped to 1-6 at Oracle Park this season and 7-14 in the Giants’ waterfront ballpark since 2019.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies: SS Trevor Story was hit by a pitch in the forearm in the fourth and exited the game. ”I got a report that he’s doing fine. I don’t think that anything is serious. He might be a little sore tomorrow,” Black said. … 2B Brendan Rodgers missed his fourth straight game with a bruised right hand after being hit by a pitch Saturday. Garrett Hampson started in his place. While the hand is improving according to Black, Rodgers is still dealing with some frustrating swelling that hasn’t subsided as quickly as everyone would like.

Giants: 3B Evan Longoria went through more on-field work that included running the bases and taking groundballs with the possibility he could come off the injured list Friday, and if not then likely Saturday or Sunday. ”When we do activate him we want Longo to feel like he’s at his best, like he can play back-to-back days for us, hit the ground running,” Kapler said. ”So we’re being cognizant of that.” Longoria has been sidelined since June 5 with a sprained left shoulder sustained in a collision with shortstop Brandon Crawford. Asked how it went Thursday, Longoria smiled and said: ”You tell me. I’m getting there.”

UP NEXT

LHP Austin Gomber (9-6, 3.79 ERA) pitches Friday night for the Rockies for his 12th road start and is coming off six shoutout innings his last outing facing Miami. The Giants will counter with RHP Anthony DeSclafani (10-5, 3.28) as he looks to snap a four-start winless stretch during which he’s 0-2 since beating Washington on July 10.

—

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports