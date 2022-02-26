BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP)DeShaun Wade had 20 points as Longwood narrowly defeated Campbell 60-55 on Saturday.

Wade shot 6 for 9 from deep.

Justin Hill had 16 points and nine rebounds for Longwood (23-6, 15-1 Big South Conference), which won its fifth straight game. Isaiah Wilkins added 8 points and 10 rebounds for the Big South North Division champions.

Messiah Thompson had 16 points for the Fighting Camels (15-12, 8-8). Cedric Henderson Jr. added 14 points. Jesus Carralero had eight rebounds and three blocks.

The Lancers improved to 2-0 against the Fighting Camels on the season. Longwood defeated Campbell 72-64 on Jan. 19.

