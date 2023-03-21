NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)The Tennessee Titans announced Tuesday that Mike Vrabel completed his coaching staff by hiring Tom Quinn and Anthony Levine as special teams assistants and Matt Jones as an offensive line assistant.

Quinn spent the past 16 seasons with the New York Giants coaching special teams under four different coaches with two Super Bowl titles.

He started in 2006 as an assistant special teams coach and was promoted to special teams coordinator in 2007. He stayed in that role through 2017 before becoming assistant special teams coach. He also coached 15 seasons in college, the last four at Stanford with special teams between 2002 and 2005.

Levine spent 10 years in the NFL with Baltimore before retiring after the 2021 season. He had 62 special teams tackles in 146 games with five starts at safety with two interceptions. Levine, who played at Tennessee State in college, was a coaching and scouting assistant with the Ravens last year.

Jones spent the past four seasons at Tennessee Martin as run game coordinator and tight end/offensive tackle coach. The Skyhawks won consecutive Ohio Valley Conference titles in 2021 and 2022. He also coached at Texas Southern, Jackson State, Tulane, Villanova, Avila and Saint Francis in Illinois.

—

