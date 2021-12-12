Vinson leads N. Kentucky past Alice Lloyd College 91-55

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- It was a wish that started off with a photo. A slick ride dreamt up by a 12-year-old named Alyssiya. She suffers from brain cancer and wanted nothing more than a way to get to grandma's house to visit.

"She decided to design her a little car with all of her favorite characters on there. She went as far as putting off-road tires and mirrors to complete the picture," said Bryan Kaneshiro of Golf Concepts Hawaii. "Very rarely we get a call from Make-A-Wish. When they told us the story of Alyssiya's wish, we felt that there was no way we can let this go by."