EAGAN, Minn. (AP)The Minnesota Vikings agreed to terms Wednesday with two free agents: wide receiver Brandon Powell and linebacker Troy Reeder.

The contracts were pending completion of their physical exams.

Powell played the past two seasons with the Los Angeles Rams and had 24 catches for 156 yards in 2022. He initially latched on as an undrafted free agent out of Florida in 2018 with the Detroit Lions. Powell is also a return specialist, with 57 career kickoff returns and 49 career punt returns. He had a 61-yard punt return for a touchdown against the Vikings on Dec. 26, 2021.

Reeder also played his first three years in the league with the Rams. He spent the 2022 season with the Los Angeles Chargers. Reeder, who has 25 career starts in 66 games, made the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of Delaware in 2019. He’s a high school teammate of Vikings right tackle Brian O’Neill, from Wilmington, Delaware.

Both Powell and Reeder were on the Super Bowl champion Rams team in the 2021 season with current Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell, who was the offensive coordinator there.

