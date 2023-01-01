BALTIMORE (AP)Dylan Penn had 19 points in Vermont’s 74-61 win against UMBC on Sunday to open America East Conference play.

Penn added nine rebounds for the Catamounts (7-8). Matt Veretto scored 15 points while going 6 of 10 (3 for 6 from distance). Finn Sullivan shot 3 for 7, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with nine points.

Tra’Von Fagan finished with 13 points and nine rebounds for the Retrievers (9-6). Matteo Picarelli added 12 points for UMBC. Colton Lawrence also had 10 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Thursday. Vermont hosts Bryant while UMBC hosts Albany (NY).

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.