BOSTON (AP)Reilly Smith scored the only goal of the shootout in the fifth round to give Vegas a 4-3 win in coach Bruce Cassidy’s return to Boston on Monday night, snapping the Bruins’ NHL-record 14-game home win streak to open the season.

The 57-year-old Cassidy was fired by Boston following 5 1/2 seasons in June after the Bruins were eliminated in the opening round of the playoffs. Eight days later, he was hired by Vegas.

Paul Cotter had two goals and Jonathan Marchessault also scored to help Vegas open a 3-0 lead early in the second period. Logan Thompson finished with 40 saves.

Brad Marchand, David Pastrnak and Taylor Hall scored for the Bruins. Jeremy Swayman had 21 saves.

RANGERS 6, BLUES 4

NEW YORK (AP) – K’Andre Miller, Alexis Lafreniere and Chris Kreider scored in the third period to rally New York past St. Louis.

Vincent Trochek had a goal and an assist, and Braden Schneider and Adam Fox also scored for the Rangers, who won for the second time in seven games (2-4-1) and snapped a four-game skid (0-3-1) at home. Artemi Panarin had two assists, Lafreniere added one, and Igor Shesterkin made 25 saves.

Jordan Kyrou had a goal and an assist, and Pavel Buchnevich, Vladimir Tarasenko and Ryan O’Reilly also scored for the Blues, who have lost six of seven since a seven-game winning streak. Jordan Binnington had 18 saves.

FLYERS 5, AVALANCHE 3

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Tony DeAngelo and Owen Tippett scored power-play goals, and Philadelphia held on to beat Colorado.

Tanner Laczynski, Travis Sanheim and Travis Konecny also scored for the Flyers, who won for just the second time in 14 games (2-9-3). Carter Hart finished with 29 saves.

Alex Newhook had two goals and Mikko Rantanen also scored for the defending Stanley Cup champion Avalanche, who lost another player to injury when leading scorer Nathan MacKinnon was hurt in the first period. Alexandar Georgiev had 29 saves.

CAPITALS 3, OILERS 2

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) – Nic Dowd scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period and Washington snapped a two-game skid.

Lars Eller and T.J. Oshie also scored for the Capitals, who are 2-5-3 in their last 10 road games. Charlie Lindgren made 28 saves.

Brett Kulak and Connor McDavid had goals for the Oilers, who have lost two of their last three. Stuart Skinner stopped 47 shots.

FLAMES 3, COYOTES 2

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) – Nazem Kadri scored the tiebreaking goal with 4:18 left in the third period and added two assists to lead Calgary past Arizona.

Dillon Dube and Elias Lindholm also scored for Calgary, and Jonathan Huberdeau had two assists. Dan Vladar, starting for the fifth time in seven games, had 18 saves.

Shayne Gostisbehere and Jakob Chychrun each had a goal and an assist for Arizona, which has won just one of its last 10. Karel Vejmelka had 24 stops.

CANUCKS 7, CANADIENS 6, OT

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) – Elias Pettersson scored 13 seconds into overtime and Vancouver rallied to beat Montreal.

Ilya Mikheyev scored two goals, Andrei Kuzmenko had a goal and an assist, and Conor Garland, Bo Horvat and Jack Studnicka also scored for the Canucks. Pettersson also had two assists.

Spencer Martin started in goal and gave up four goals on nine shots before he was pulled late in the first period. Collin Delia came on and had 14 saves for the win as Vancouver finished 2-2-0 on a four-game homestand with two overtime victories.

Nick Suzuki had a goal and an assist, and Cole Caulfield, Sean Monahan, Michael Pizzetta, Christian Dvorak and Josh Anderson also scored for the Canadiens. Jordan Harris had two assists and Sam Montembault finished with 25 saves.

