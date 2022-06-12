NEW YORK (AP)Courtney Vandersloot hit a 3-pointer from the wing with 0.9 seconds to give the Chicago Sky an 88-86 victory over the New York Liberty on Sunday.

Vandersloot finished with 20 points, 10 assists and six rebounds for the Sky (9-4). They have won five of six.

New York’s Sabrina Ionescu had 27 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists for her second career triple-double, tying the WNBA record. There have been 13 triple-doubles in league history.

The Liberty (5-9) had won four of its past five games.

MERCURY 99, MYSTICS 90.

WASHINGTON (AP) – Skylar Diggins-Smith had 27 points – including a four-point play late in regulation – and Phoenix outlasted Washington in overtime.

Diana Taurasi had 20 points and seven assists for the Mercury (5-8), and Shey Peddy scored seven of her 12 points in overtime. Phoenix has won three in a row following a seven-game losing streak.

Myisha Hines-Allen led the Mystics (9-6) with 18 points.

STORM 84, WINGS 79

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) – Breanna Stewart had 25 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals to help Seattle hold off Dallas for a home-and-home sweep.

Jewell Loyd hit four 3-pointers and scored 22 points for the Storm (8-5). They beat Dallas 89-88 in Texas on Friday night.

Allisha Gray scored 20 points for the Wings (6-7).

FEVER 84, LYNX 80

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – NaLyssa Smith had 21 points and 14 rebounds and Indiana closed on a 11-4 run to beat Minnesota.

Danielle Robinson scored 16 points, add Victoria Vivians had 15 and hit two 3-pointers during the game-ending run to help the Fever (4-2) end a five-game skid.

Nikolina Milic had a career-high 23 points Minnesota (3-11). The Lynx have lost three in a row and five of six.