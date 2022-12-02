Vanderbilt looks to bounce back from a close loss when it opens a three-game homestand against Wofford on Saturday at Nashville, Tenn.

The Southeastern Conference’s Commodores (3-4) are home after dropping two of three away from Memorial Gymnasium. Their most recent loss was a 70-65 decision at VCU on Wednesday night.

Vanderbilt coach Jerry Stackhouse received two technical fouls and was ejected from that game after Liam Robbins was given a technical foul for tapping his head following his dunk.

Stackhouse said the officiating “needs to be better,” and then said the same about his team.

“There are things we can clean up ourselves,” Stackhouse said. “Especially finishing around the rim. We missed some opportunities around the rim that we just can’t afford to do on the road and in this type of environment.”

Myles Stute boasts team-leading averages in points (12.9) and rebounds (6.3).

“He’s a big part of what we do,” Stackhouse said. “We just need to get more contributions from some other guys, especially our bench.”

Robbins (11.9 points per game, 4.0 rebounds) and Tyrin Lawrence (10.4, 3.3) also play significant roles for Vanderbilt, which is shooting only 62.2 percent from the free-throw line.

The Southern Conference’s Terriers (5-3) posted their fourth win in five outings with a 76-63 victory over Presbyterian.

“To hold that team to only five second-chance points and to outrebound them was a huge part of the game,” coach Jay McAuley said after the win. “A lot of these teams are testing us in so many different ways and in ways that will help us down the road.”

The Terriers are led by Jackson Paveletzke (16.4 points) and B.J. Mack (15.9 points, 5.9 rebounds). Corey Tripp chips in with 10.4 points, and Messiah Jones contributes 8.8 points and 6.3 rebounds.

Vanderbilt has won all five previous meetings, the last being an 80-56 home victory on Dec. 19, 2015.

–Field Level Media