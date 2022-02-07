Vanderbilt faces Missouri, looks to maintain momentum

Vanderbilt will try to continue its mild success of late when it hosts Missouri in a Southeastern Conference game Tuesday night in Nashville, Tenn.

The Commodores (12-10, 4-6 SEC) knocked off then-No. 25 LSU 75-66 on Saturday. They have won two of their past three games, with the loss coming at Kentucky, 77-70, despite a strong performance.

“It definitely feels good to be on the winning side of it,” Vanderbilt coach Jerry Stackhouse said. “That’s what breeds the confidence. That’s what makes you winners, whenever you’ve done it a couple of times.

“Until you do it, you can talk about poise and stuff all you want to. But you have to get over the hump and cross the finish line, and we’re starting to do that a little bit. I’m glad we’re doing it at the right time.”

Missouri (9-13, 3-6) is coming to Nashville after a 70-66 victory Saturday at Texas A&M. That snapped the Tigers’ four-game losing streak.

Missouri sustained one-point losses to both No. 1 Auburn and Florida during that stretch.

“What they’ve done a great job of is to endure what comes with those tough losses,” Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin said. “They come back to practice the next day with their hard hat on. Those days are tough. I think we’re a totally different team than we were in the non-conference. Some painful losses, hard to sleep at night, but we’ve grown from them.”

Scotty Pippen Jr. leads Vanderbilt in scoring at 18.7 points per game. He scored just seven against LSU, his second-lowest total of the season, but Rodney Chatman broke out for 24 points.

“I don’t know if I was expecting him to get 24 a night, but I knew that he was a capable scorer,” Stackhouse said. “But he just makes the game easy. He’s a winner.”

Forward Kobe Brown paces Missouri with an average of 13.1 points per game. He had 21 points, six rebounds and six assists at Texas A&M after scoring in single digits in six of his previous seven games.

“It’s the other stuff — the assists, the rebounds, defending, moving the ball, switching five ways, all those things he brings to the table,” Martin said. “He’s one of the few guys in all of college basketball (that) you can flow through him at that size and he’s going to create a problem for somebody.”

