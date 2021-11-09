Van Eyck scores 17 to lead Iona over Appalachian St. 65-53

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP)Dylan van Eyck had 17 points and eight rebounds as Iona defeated Appalachian State 65-53 on Tuesday night in a season opener.

Tyson Jolly had 19 points for Iona. Nelly Junior Joseph added 12 points. Berrick JeanLouis had three blocks.

Adrian Delph had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Mountaineers. James Lewis Jr. added nine rebounds.

