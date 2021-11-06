Valparaiso holds off Presbyterian, 65-55, on Orekoya’s 4 TDs

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP)Nick Orekoya, who had one touchdown this season and two for his career, ran for four including the game-clincher Saturday as Valparaiso fended off Presbyterian 65-55 on Saturday.

Orekoya tied a program record with his four rushing touchdowns and Valparaiso’s total of eight rushing TDs bested the program record of seven. In the combined 120 points, Valparaiso’s 65 are the most since 1986 and fifth-highest in program history.

Robert Washington carried 26 times for 234 yards and three touchdowns for Valparaiso (3-6, 3-3 Pioneer Football League). Orekoya had 15 carries for 54 yards. The Beacons survived 11 penalties for 105 yards.

Presbyterian’s Jalen Jones caught six passes for 239 yards and five touchdowns – both program records in Division I competition. Jones pulled in a 50-yard pass midway through the fourth quarter and Jalyn Witcher scored on a 27-yarder after an onside kick, pulling the Blue Hose to within 58-55 with 7:43 left to play.

The Beacons stopped Presbyterian (2-7, 0-6) on downs two more times to hold onto the win.

Presbyterian’s Ren Hefley completed 44 of 68 passes for 544 yards and seven touchdowns. He was intercepted three times.

The 120 combined points was the most in a Valparaiso game in nearly a century – since a 110-0 defeat of Lewis in the 1923 season.

