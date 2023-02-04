SAN ANTONIO (AP)Jordyn Jenkins scored 20 points and had 16 rebounds and Elyssa Coleman scored 18 points and UTSA upended No. 21 Middle Tennessee 58-53 on Saturday.

Kyra White grabbed 13 rebounds and distributed eight assists for UTSA (6-16, 4-9 Conference USA). The Roadrunners have won two of three. The Lady Raiders beat UTSA 80-41 at home on Jan. 5.

Courtney Whitson scored 13 points for MTSU and Savannah Wheeler 11.

MTSU (18-4, 11-2) dropped its second straight following a 16-game winning streak. UTEP beat Middle Tennessee 65-62 on Thursday night.

Coleman’s basket with 3:54 remaining gave UTSA a 51-50 lead and the Roadrunners led the rest of the way, making five of their last shots compared to 1 for 10 for Middle Tennessee.

Middle Tennessee appeared on the verge of breaking it open, turning a 22-21 halftime lead into a 36-25 advantage with 4:54 left before the end of the third quarter. UTSA countered, however, and proceeded to outscore the Lady Raiders 16-8 to close the quarter to get within 41-39.

Middle Tennessee hosts Western Kentucky on Thursday. UTSA travels to UTEP on Jan. 11.

