ABILENE, Texas (AP)Le’Tre Darthard’s 18 points helped Utah Valley defeat Abilene Christian 66-62 on Saturday night.

Darthard was 5 of 14 shooting, including 1 for 4 from distance, and went 7 for 7 from the line for the Wolverines (22-7, 13-3 Western Athletic Conference). Justin Harmon scored 12 points while going 5 of 11 (1 for 4 from distance), and added three steals. Aziz Bandaogo recorded 10 points and finished 5 of 9 from the floor.

Airion Simmons finished with 13 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals for the Wildcats (13-15, 5-10). Immanuel Allen added 13 points for Abilene Christian. Joe Pleasant also recorded 10 points, seven rebounds and two blocks.

NEXT UP

Utah Valley plays Wednesday against UT Arlington at home, and Abilene Christian visits Sam Houston on Friday.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.