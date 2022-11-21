EDINBURG, Texas (AP)Justin Johnson’s 34 points led UT Rio Grande Valley over Western Illinois 78-77 on Monday night.

Johnson was 11 of 22 shooting, including 2 for 4 from distance, and went 10 for 14 from the line for the Vaqueros (3-2). Dima Zdor scored 18 points, shooting 6 of 10 from the field and 6 for 7 from the line. Will Johnston added 10 points.

The Leathernecks (2-3) were led by Alec Rosner, who recorded 23 points and five assists. Quinlan Bennett added 15 points and eight rebounds. Jesiah West had 13 points, six rebounds and three blocks.

Johnson’s 15-point second half helped UT Rio Grande Valley finish off the one-point victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.