BOONE, N.C. (AP)Josh Aldrich had a career-high 24 points as South Carolina Upstate topped Appalachian State 80-74 in the first round of The Basketball Classic on Tuesday night.

Jordan Gainey had 17 points for South Carolina Upstate (15-16). Bryson Mozone added 16 points and Dalvin White had 15 points.

Adrian Delph had 28 points for the Mountaineers (19-15). Donovan Gregory had 20 points and 10 rebounds.

