INDIANAPOLIS (AP)The 2024 United States Olympic marathon trials will be held along the streets in Orlando, Florida.

USA Track and Field announced the decision Tuesday. The site for the rest of the track and field trials is still being determined.

The top three men and women finishers in the marathon race to be held on Feb. 3, 2024, will earn a roster spot for the Paris Olympics held that summer (provided they have met the qualifying standard).

”We’re excited to see great competition and fast times,” USA Track and Field CEO Max Siegel said in a statement.

Added U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee CEO Sarah Hirshland: ”As the pathway for making Team USA, the U.S. Olympic Team Trials stand out as remarkable sporting events, and we have no doubt Orlando will welcome our elite runners and put on a world-class event.”

The U.S. marathon trials for the Tokyo Games were held in Atlanta on Feb. 29, 2020 – just before the coronavirus pandemic led to the postponement of the Olympics for a summer. The rest of the U.S. track trials for Tokyo were held in June 2021 at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

—

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports